Photos: New and Returning Food for Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure

Celebrate the Year of the Snake with some mouth-watering snacks.

The annual Lunar New Year Festivities are back at the Disneyland Resort. Let’s take a look at some of the delicious and delectable food for this year’s event.

At Disneyland Resort, celebrate the Year of the Snake at this year's Lunar New Year event. From today until February 16th, Disney California Adventure is hosting an exciting celebration with live entertainment, character meet and greets, and culinary delights inspired by Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese traditions. Located throughout different food booths and restaurants, this year, guests will definitely wanna prioritize these delicious offerings while visiting the resort. Laughing Place had the pleasure to attend today’s media day for the Lunar New Year event and we can’t wait to show you some of the amazing food offerings available at the resort.

Pho Dip

This take on a French Dip sandwich combines rice noodles, sliced beef, shaved jalapenos, pickled onions, and pho broth. You’ll find this new item at Wrapped with Love Marketplace.

Quesabirria Eggroll

This returning offering, which is served with a guajillo pepper consomme, can be found at Lucky 8 Lantern Marketplace.

Mickey-shaped Hot Dog Bun

Returning to select vending carts located throughout Disney California Adventure, this brioche-style bun is stuffed with hot dogs and decorated with sesame seeds and scallions.

Legend of the Ten Spices Flatbread

New this year at Pym Test Kitchen, this flatbread features kung pao beef, sesame spread, toasted bok choy and Napa cabbage served with onion-cilantro salad with heirloom radish and chile threads.

Chocolate Firecracker

Modeled after the Lunar New Year firecrackers, this dessert is a delicious blend of chocolate mousse, chocolate ganache filling, chocolate almond dacquoise and popping candy. You can find this new offering at Lucky 8 Lantern Marketplace.

Whole Fish

Returning this year to Paradise Garden Grill, enjoy this family style cooked fish, which is served with steamed rice and stir-fried vegetables.

Beef and Broccoli

Also at Paradise Garden Grill, this new item will allow you to indulge in marinated steak tips served on top of fried rice. To top it all off, the delicious offering is garnished with green onion and sesame seeds.

Strawberry Milk Tea Macaron

This iconic offering is back again at Bamboo Blessings Marketplace and Award Wieners. Enjoy a delicious macaron filled with strawberry buttercream with a milk tea center.

Snake Sourdough Bread

New this year, grab a commemorative Year of the Snake inspired sourdough loaf that can be found at Aunt Cass Cafe.

Tropical Coconut Drink

While enjoying all of these amazing foods, don’t forget to grab a sweet drink! This non-alcoholic beverage is made with coconut cream, coconut milk, house-made jackfruit syrup, dragon fruit syrup, lychee nectar and cherry juice topped with mango coconut foam and rainbow jellies. This new item can be found at Longevity Noodle Co. Marketplace.

Mandarin Orange Cream Puff

New at Wrapped with Love Marketplace and Clarabell’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream, this baked good comes filled with citrus cream and mandarin compote.

Scallion Pancake Tostada

Also new this year, bite into a delectable fried scallion pancake topped with bulgogi beef, kimchi aioli, and spicy scallion salad. You can pick one up at Studio Catering Co.

As you can see, this year’s event has plenty of delicious items to enjoy. While it's the Year of the Snake, it’s definitely the year of the snack at DCA. Don’t miss out on the Lunar New Year event, now until February 16th.

