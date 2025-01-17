Limited Time Food Items Arrive at Disneyland’s Refreshment Corner and Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor

Returning favorites like the Matterhorn Macaroon are joined by the new Birria Potato.
Several new limited time food options have arrived at Refreshment Corner and Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor at Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

  • As revealed by the Disney Eats Instagram account, there are multiple limited time items now available at Refreshment Corner, including one brand new flavor and several returning favorites.
  • There is also one limited time item at the nearby Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor as well.
  • The Refreshment Corner items include the newly introduced Birria Potato: Beef birria and pepper jack cheese topped with salsa verde in a baked potato (Available for lunch and dinner)

  • Sweet Heat Lemonade: Watermelon-habanero lemonade with spiced lemon and serrano (Non-alcoholic)

  • Matterhorn Macaroon

  • Bacon & Egg Croissant: Flaky croissant filled with egg, bacon, cheese, and hollandaise sauce (Available for breakfast)

  • Cinnamon Roll Pretzel: Cream cheese-filled pretzel topped with cinnamon sugar and cream cheese icing

Over at Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor, the limited time item is the Raspberry-Rose Mickey-shaped Macaron with raspberry-rose almond filling and fresh raspberries.

