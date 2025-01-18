“Be Our Guest” with New Dinner Menu Options at Disneyland’s Red Rose Taverne

The Red Rose Taverne at Disneyland is inviting you to “Be Our Guest” with some new dinner options.
What’s Happening:
- Red Rose Taverne, the former Village Haus restaurant in Fantasyland, now permanently themed to Beauty and the Beast, is introducing some new dinner menu items.
- The Disney Eats Instagram has showcased those new menu items, which include:
- Veggie Fantasyland Fair Fold: Flour tortilla filled with cauliflower quinoa, arugula, hash browns, cheese, and chile-lime aïoli (Plant-based)
- Burger Fantasyland Faire Fold: Flour tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef, hash browns, cheese, white cheese sauce, and burger sauce
- Chicken Fantasyland Faire Fold: Flour tortilla filled with a chicken patty, hash browns, cheese, white cheese sauce, and pickle aïoli
- Spicy Chicken Fantasyland Faire Fold: Flour tortilla filled with a four-chile spice chicken patty, hash browns, cheese, white cheese sauce, and pickle aïoli
- Salted Caramel Butter Cake Sundae topped with vanilla ice cream, salted caramel, and pretzel sticks
More Disneyland Resort News:
- One-Day-Only Food & Beverage Offerings Coming to Disney California Adventure for Anaheim Ducks Day
- Photos: New and Returning Food for Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure
- Photos: Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse’s Lunar New Year Outfits at Disney California Adventure
- Limited Time Food Items Arrive at Disneyland’s Refreshment Corner and Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor
- Disney Storyland Boutique Set to Open Soon at Downtown Disney
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com