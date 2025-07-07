Hitchhiking Ghosts Have Followed You Home and Can Live Comfortably in Your Cupboard!
Happy Summerween! If you’re not familiar, this is the glorious time of the year when summer meets Halloween and that means new merchandise arrives at Disney Store. Specifically, we’re talking about the reveal of the Haunted Mansion Collection which includes sculpted mugs and a Starbucks Tumbler!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening
- Ghosts, ghouls, and other assorted dearly departed spirits are now floating around Disney Store as the 2025 Haunted Mansion Collection makes its debut.
- The full lineup was revealed last week complete with pictures of the new apparel, accessories, home decor and collectibles featuring all the Haunted Mansion characters we love.
- If your cupboard could use a mug refresh and your favorite characters are the Hitchhiking Ghosts, then Disney Store’s new sculpted mugs should be on your shopping list.
- The iconic trio of spirits also known as Ezra, Gus, and Phineas always attempt to follow you home as you depart the attraction, and now you can have proof, they’ve successfully made the journey!
- Available as individual ceramic mugs, these detailed figural designs truly capture the essence of the characters with their unique personalities, and signature icons.
- Then for the fan on the go, a new Starbucks Tumbler also joins the lineup and its design is inspired by Mansion’s purple wallpaper. Made of stainless steel, this travel cup comes with reusable straw featuring a “bat topper for an otherworldly look."
- New drinkware in the Haunted Mansion Collection is available now at Disney Store. The Starbucks Tumbler will be arriving at 8 am PT. Prices range from $24.99-$49.99.
Free Shipping at Disney Store
- Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Ezra Sculpted Mug – The Haunted Mansion
Gus Sculpted Mug – The Haunted Mansion
Phineas Sculpted Mug – The Haunted Mansion
The Haunted Mansion 24oz. Stainless Steel Starbucks® Tumbler with Straw
- Guests visiting Walt Disney World can build the perfect accessory with the Create-Your-Own Headband experience. Newly added plush characters include the Hitchhiking Ghosts, Ezra, Gus, and Phineas.
- Explore the attraction like never before with Ghost Dog written by Disney Imagineer Bob Weis. The book is a fantastical adventure set in the late 60’s at Disneyland (and beyond!) as a boy tries to return a ghost dog back to where he came from.
- Haunted Mansion Holiday will return to Disneyland for Halloween Time on August 22nd, continuing its run through Holidays at the Disneyland Resort and into 2026.
