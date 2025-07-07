Hitchhiking Ghosts Have Followed You Home and Can Live Comfortably in Your Cupboard!

New sculpted ghost mugs and a Starbucks Wallpaper Tumbler have joined the 2025 Haunted Mansion Collection
by , (Contributor), (Contributor), (Contributor), (Photography) |
Tags: , , , , , ,

Happy Summerween! If you’re not familiar, this is the glorious time of the year when summer meets Halloween and that means new merchandise arrives at Disney Store. Specifically, we’re talking about the reveal of the Haunted Mansion Collection which includes sculpted mugs and a Starbucks Tumbler!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening

  • Ghosts, ghouls, and other assorted dearly departed spirits are now floating around Disney Store as the 2025 Haunted Mansion Collection makes its debut.  
  • The full lineup was revealed last week complete with pictures of the new apparel, accessories, home decor and collectibles featuring all the Haunted Mansion characters we love.  
  • If your cupboard could use a mug refresh and your favorite characters are the Hitchhiking Ghosts, then Disney Store’s new sculpted mugs should be on your shopping list.

  • The iconic trio of spirits also known as Ezra, Gus, and Phineas always attempt to follow you home as you depart the attraction, and now you can have proof, they’ve successfully made the journey!
  • Available as individual ceramic mugs, these detailed figural designs truly capture the essence of the characters with their unique personalities, and signature icons.

The Starbucks Tumbler launches at 8am PT at Disney Store!
The Starbucks Tumbler launches at 8am PT at Disney Store!

  • Then for the fan on the go, a new Starbucks Tumbler also joins the lineup and its design is inspired by Mansion’s purple wallpaper. Made of stainless steel, this travel cup comes with reusable straw featuring a “bat topper for an otherworldly look."
  • New drinkware in the Haunted Mansion Collection is available now at Disney Store. The Starbucks Tumbler will be arriving at 8 am PT.  Prices range from $24.99-$49.99.

Free Shipping at Disney Store

  • Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Ezra Sculpted Mug – The Haunted Mansion

Gus Sculpted Mug – The Haunted Mansion

Phineas Sculpted Mug – The Haunted Mansion

The Haunted Mansion 24oz. Stainless Steel Starbucks® Tumbler with Straw

Everything Haunted Mansion

More Disney Store Merchandise

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas, and seasonal fun, we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning
Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber
Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
View all articles by Jeremiah Good