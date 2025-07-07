Hitchhiking Ghosts Have Followed You Home and Can Live Comfortably in Your Cupboard!

New sculpted ghost mugs and a Starbucks Wallpaper Tumbler have joined the 2025 Haunted Mansion Collection

Happy Summerween! If you’re not familiar, this is the glorious time of the year when summer meets Halloween and that means new merchandise arrives at Disney Store. Specifically, we’re talking about the reveal of the Haunted Mansion Collection which includes sculpted mugs and a Starbucks Tumbler!

What’s Happening

Ghosts, ghouls, and other assorted dearly departed spirits are now floating around Disney Store as the 2025 Haunted Mansion Collection makes its debut.

The full lineup was revealed last week

If your cupboard could use a mug refresh and your favorite characters are the Hitchhiking Ghosts, then Disney Store’s new sculpted mugs should be on your shopping list.

The iconic trio of spirits also known as Ezra, Gus, and Phineas always attempt to follow you home as you depart the attraction, and now you can have proof, they’ve successfully made the journey!

Available as individual ceramic mugs, these detailed figural designs truly capture the essence of the characters with their unique personalities, and signature icons.

Then for the fan on the go, a new Starbucks Tumbler also joins the lineup and its design is inspired by Mansion’s purple wallpaper. Made of stainless steel, this travel cup comes with reusable straw featuring a “bat topper for an otherworldly look."

New drinkware in the Haunted Mansion Collection is available now at Disney Store

