Park-Specific Disney Parks Starbucks Mugs Now Available at Disney Store

Five colorful mugs celebrate the attractions and icons at Disneyland and Walt Disney World parks.

This past spring, Disney Parks and Starbucks teamed up for a collection of colorful Parks themed mugs as well as tumblers with mystery pins that were a big hit with fans. Following the first successful drop on Disney Store in March, more mugs have been added featuring designs for individual parks at Disneyland and Walt Disney World resorts.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

More designs from the playful mugs from 2025 Disney Parks Starbucks collection have landed at Disney Store.

While Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort offerings had been available before, now fans can collect the whole series or hone in on their favorite Disney Park! The assortment includes: Disney California Adventure Magic Kingdom EPCOT Hollywood Studios Animal Kingdom

Each mug has a colorful interior and contrasting handle painted in solid colors. Various park icons and attractions are featured around the outside of the mug and showcase characters like: Orange Bird (Magic Kingdom) Figment (Journey Into Imagination) The Yeti (Expedition Everest) Cosmo (Mission: BREAKOUT) Gerti (Hollywood Studios)

Guests will find the latest Starbucks Disney Park mugs available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping at Disney Store

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Disneyland Resort

Disney California Adventure Starbucks Mug

Walt Disney World Resort

Magic Kingdom Starbucks Mug

EPCOT Starbucks Mug

Disney's Hollywood Studios Starbucks Mug

Disney's Animal Kingdom Starbucks Mug

