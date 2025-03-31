Visit Your Favorite Disney Park Everyday with Starbucks Disney Parks Mugs

From So Cal to Central Florida, you can "travel" to these beloved Disney destinations with your morning coffee or nighttime tea.

Bring a drop or two of fun to your morning routine with the latest Disney Parks Starbucks collection that landed at Disney Store. Whether your home resort is Disneyland or Walt Disney World, you start your day the Disney way with these adorable mugs.

It’s time for a Starbucks mug refresh for your kitchen and the best place to shop is Disney Store! The online retailer has presented a charming drop of new designs inspired by your favorite Disney Parks and Resorts.

Bright colors and playful icons make this one collection you won’t want to skip, especially since the designs depict all of the domestic Parks.

For Walt Disney World, Starbucks is highlighting Figment, Soarin’, Living with the Land, Kilimanjaro Safaris , The Tree of Life, Tower of Tower, Rockin’ Roller Coaster and more.

, The Tree of Life, and more. Disneyland takes the stage with Sleeping Beauty Castle , Madame Leota, Mr. Toad, Carthay Circle , The Jungle Cruise and Yeti,

, Madame Leota, Mr. Toad, , and Yeti, Disney Parks Starbucks designs are available now at Disney Store

Walt Disney World Starbucks Mug

Wash thoroughly before first use

Microwave and dishwasher safe

Ceramic

4'' H x 3 3/4'' Diameter x 5 1/4'' W (including handle)

Holds 14 oz.

Disneyland Starbucks Mug

