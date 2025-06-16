Say Hello to Your New Summer Carryall! Mickey Mouse Quilted Bags Now Available Exclusively at Disney Store

Big, roomy, and decorated with Mickey Mouse? This must-have essentials have just a bit of Disney magic to get you through the day.

It’s time for a fashion bag refresh for your wardrobe and Disney Store has a new assortment of Mickey Mouse Quilted Bags that will do the trick. Simplicity is key for this collection which features one solid color and a cute, classic Mickey Mouse medallion on the top center of the bag.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening

There is no shortage of carryall options for Disney fans and we’re always excited when there’s a new Disney Store Exclusive to shop! Today, the online retailer has debuted Mickey Mouse Quilted Bags that will be your go to bags for the summer.

Looking for a classic tote for your daily adventures? The simplistic Mickey Mouse Quilted Bag assortment is the perfect choice to get you through your journey whether you’re headed to the store, library, local park, or even a gym session.

Four bag designs feature padded straps, and three front panels with plenty of room inside to hold all your essentials. Inside you’ll find a zippered pocket to hold a wallet, phone and other small items.

Mickey Mouse Quilted Bags are available now exclusively at Disney Store

Free Shipping at Disney Store

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Mickey Mouse Quilted Tote Bag - Exclusive

Quilted design

Zip closure with Mickey icon zip pull

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip compartments

12 1/4'' H x 16'' W x 4 1/2'' D

Mickey Mouse Quilted Cosmetic Bag - Exclusive

Quilted design

Zip closure with Mickey icon zip pull

Side slip pockets

6'' H x 9'' W x 4'' D

Mickey Mouse Quilted Shoulder Bag - Exclusive

Zip closure with Mickey icon zip pull

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip compartments

5 1/2'' H x 9 3/4'' W x 2 1/2'' D

Mickey Mouse Quilted Satchel - Exclusive

Quilted design

Zip closure with Mickey icon zip pull

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip compartments

8'' H x 10'' W x 4 1/2'' D

