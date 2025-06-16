Commemorate 85 Years of "Fantasia" as The Sorcerer Mickey Collection Comes to Disney Store
Earlier this year, Sorcerer Mickey merchandise popped up at Disney Parks putting Mickey’s most beloved alter ego in the spotlight on apparel and accessories. Now (finally) Disney Store has conjured the styles online so that guests at home can enjoy the magical offerings even if they can’t travel to the parks this year.
- Disney’s animated classic Fantasia celebrates its 85th anniversary in 2025, and wouldn’t you know it, new merchandise has dropped to commemorate the occasion.
- The Sorcerer Mickey Collection not only spotlights Mickey Mouse (in his best look to date), but also nods to the film’s milestone anniversary and with apparel and accessories to showcase the movie, there are plenty of ways to share your fandom.
Sorcerer Mickey Mouse Plush - Fantasia - Mini Bean Bag - 11 1/4''
- An assortment of magical styles first surfaced at Walt Disney World several weeks ago, and now, select items have made their way to Disney Store. Among the arrivals are:
- Zip Hoodies
- Ear Hats
- Starbucks Tumbler
- T-Shirts
- Plush
- Selections from the Sorcerer Mickey Collection are available now at Disney Store and prices range from $17.99-$79.99.
Free Shipping at Disney Store
- Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Sorcerer Mickey Mouse Zip Hoodie for Adults - Walt Disney World
Sorcerer Mickey Mouse Zip Hoodie for Kids - Walt Disney World
Sorcerer Mickey Mouse Back to Front Long Sleeve T-shirt for Adults - Fantasia - Walt Disney World
Sorcerer Mickey Mouse Light-Up Ear Hat for Adults - Fantasia
Mickey Mouse Sorcerer's Hat T-Shirt for Adults - Fantasia - Walt Disney World
Sorcerer Mickey Mouse Light-Up Tumbler with Straw - Fantasia
Mickey Mouse Sorcerer's Apprentice Starbucks® Travel Tumbler with Straw
