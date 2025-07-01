Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – July 2025

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!"

What’s Happening:

Happy Tuesday Disney fans! If you’re in the market for a new pin to add to your collection or a magic design to gift to a friend, Disney Store is the place to visit.

Each week brings a wave of pins inspired by characters, movies, special occasions, and Disney Parks that will delight fans of all ages.

This month bring home colorful collectibles featuring: Limited Release Winnie the Pooh and Roo Pin Set Something Chilling is Coming (July 8) Limited Edition The Muppets Slider Pin (July 15) Limited Edition Darth Vader TIE Fighter Jumbo 3D Pin (July 22)

So what are you waiting for? Find your next favorite Disney Pin at Disney Store! July 2025 designs are available now

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

July 1, 2025

Winnie the Pooh and Roo Pin Set - Hundred Acre Wood Series - 2-Pc. - July

The Fantastic 4: First Steps "4" Icon Pin

The Fantastic 4: First Steps Family Pin - Limited Release

Stitch Pin - Lilo & Stitch - Disney Pin Trading 25th Anniversary

Mickey Mouse Pin - Disney Pin Trading 25th Anniversary

Donald Duck and Daisy Duck Pin - Disney Pin Trading 25th Anniversary

Tinker Bell Pin - Disneyland 70th Anniversary - Disney® Visa® Cardmember Exclusive 2025 - Limited Release

Chip 'n Dale Pin - Disney Pin Trading 25th Anniversary

