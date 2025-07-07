Eerie and Etherial: Haunted Mansion Sketchbook Ornaments Arrive at Disney Store

Of course the collection includes display versions of the Stretching Room Portraits and Madame Leota!
by , (Contributor), (Contributor), (Contributor), (Contributor) |
Tags: , , , , , ,

Happy Summerween! If you’re not familiar, this is the glorious time of the year when summer meets Halloween and that means new merchandise arrives at Disney Store. Specifically, we’re talking about the reveal of the Haunted Mansion Collection which includes Sketchbook Ornaments to add the perfect amount of spirit to your holiday decor.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening

  • Ghosts, ghouls, and other assorted dearly departed spirits are now floating around Disney Store as the 2025 Haunted Mansion Collection makes its debut.  
  • The full lineup was revealed last week complete with pictures of the new apparel, accessories, home decor and collectibles featuring all the Haunted Mansion characters we love.  
  • There is much to appreciate about the latest items to materialize including a wave of Sketchbook Ornaments featuring iconic moments from the attraction. The series starts with the Stretching Room portraits, moves to Madame Leota, on to the Caretaker and his dog, all the way to the Opera Singers from the graveyard (coming soon)!

  • The Stretching Room ornaments have figures encased in a glass dome further decorated with the Haunted Mansion logo. The Caretaker’s look is similar, but his glass is an orb. Madame Leota’s ornament features light up elements, and as does the Opera Singers are riding in a Doom Buggy.
  • The 2025 Haunted Mansion Collection Sketchbook Ornaments are available now at Disney Store. Each sells for $26.99.

Free Shipping at Disney Store

  • Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Alexander Nitrokoff Sketchbook Ornament – The Haunted Mansion

Constance Hatchaway Sketchbook Ornament – The Haunted Mansion

Quicksand Men Sketchbook Ornament – The Haunted Mansion

Sally Slater Sketchbook Ornament – The Haunted Mansion

Madame Leota Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – The Haunted Mansion

Caretaker and Dog Light Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – The Haunted Mansion

Doom Buggy Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – The Haunted Mansion (Coming Soon)

Everything Haunted Mansion

More Disney Store Merchandise

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas, and seasonal fun, we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning
Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber
Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
View all articles by Jeremiah Good