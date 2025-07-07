Eerie and Etherial: Haunted Mansion Sketchbook Ornaments Arrive at Disney Store
Happy Summerween! If you’re not familiar, this is the glorious time of the year when summer meets Halloween and that means new merchandise arrives at Disney Store. Specifically, we’re talking about the reveal of the Haunted Mansion Collection which includes Sketchbook Ornaments to add the perfect amount of spirit to your holiday decor.
- Ghosts, ghouls, and other assorted dearly departed spirits are now floating around Disney Store as the 2025 Haunted Mansion Collection makes its debut.
- The full lineup was revealed last week complete with pictures of the new apparel, accessories, home decor and collectibles featuring all the Haunted Mansion characters we love.
- There is much to appreciate about the latest items to materialize including a wave of Sketchbook Ornaments featuring iconic moments from the attraction. The series starts with the Stretching Room portraits, moves to Madame Leota, on to the Caretaker and his dog, all the way to the Opera Singers from the graveyard (coming soon)!
- The Stretching Room ornaments have figures encased in a glass dome further decorated with the Haunted Mansion logo. The Caretaker’s look is similar, but his glass is an orb. Madame Leota’s ornament features light up elements, and as does the Opera Singers are riding in a Doom Buggy.
- The 2025 Haunted Mansion Collection Sketchbook Ornaments are available now at Disney Store. Each sells for $26.99.
- Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Alexander Nitrokoff Sketchbook Ornament – The Haunted Mansion
Constance Hatchaway Sketchbook Ornament – The Haunted Mansion
Quicksand Men Sketchbook Ornament – The Haunted Mansion
Sally Slater Sketchbook Ornament – The Haunted Mansion
Madame Leota Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – The Haunted Mansion
Caretaker and Dog Light Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – The Haunted Mansion
Doom Buggy Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – The Haunted Mansion (Coming Soon)
