Disney Store Adds Disneyland 70th Anniversary Vault Collection to Lineup of Celebratory Merchandise

Commemorate this magical occasion with exclusive keepsakes and retro apparel styles fitting for every Disney nerd.

Are you enjoying all the magic coming out of Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary Celebration? Whether it’s special experiences in the parks, themed treats, or shopping there is a lot to explore during this milestone year. At Disney Store, the highly anticipated Disneyland 70th Anniversary Vault Collection has arrived with apparel and collectibles for the whole family.

Fans at home who can’t get to the Disneyland Resort quite yet can still experience shopping for the celebratory items, including today’s drop the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Vault Collection.

Mickey Mouse Googly Eyes T-Shirt for Adults - Disneyland 70th Anniversary

Disneyland Ticket Book Blown Glass Ornament - Disneyland 70th Anniversary

The Vault Collection celebrates the 1955 opening of The Happiest Place on Earth, the signature attraction “it’s a small world," the iconic Ticket Book, as well as Mickey and friends who star on a range of apparel styles.

Among the offerings are: Clocks Ornaments Plaque Replica Bucket Hat Loungefly Jackets Pullover Sweatshirts T-Shirt

The Disneyland 70th Anniversary Vault Collection is available now at Disney Store

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

"it's a small world" Clock - Disneyland 70th Anniversary

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plaque Replica

Mickey Mouse and Friends Loungefly Crossbody Bag - Disneyland 70th Anniversary

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Bucket Hat for Adults

Mickey Mouse Baseball Hat for Kids - Disneyland 70th Anniversary

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Pullover Sweatshirt for Women

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Raglan Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults

Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Jacket for Adults

