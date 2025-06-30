Disney Store Adds Disneyland 70th Anniversary Vault Collection to Lineup of Celebratory Merchandise
Are you enjoying all the magic coming out of Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary Celebration? Whether it’s special experiences in the parks, themed treats, or shopping there is a lot to explore during this milestone year. At Disney Store, the highly anticipated Disneyland 70th Anniversary Vault Collection has arrived with apparel and collectibles for the whole family.
What’s Happening
- As Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary festivities continue, we’ve been excited to see each of the themed merchandise collections roll out at Disney Store.
- Fans at home who can’t get to the Disneyland Resort quite yet can still experience shopping for the celebratory items, including today’s drop the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Vault Collection.
Mickey Mouse Googly Eyes T-Shirt for Adults - Disneyland 70th Anniversary
- The month kicked off with the arrival of the Celebration Collection, followed by the Castle Collection and the Vault Mickey Mouse and Maps Collection; now the retro theme remains but Mickey and maps aren’t the only focus of the assortment.
Disneyland Ticket Book Blown Glass Ornament - Disneyland 70th Anniversary
- The Vault Collection celebrates the 1955 opening of The Happiest Place on Earth, the signature attraction “it’s a small world," the iconic Ticket Book, as well as Mickey and friends who star on a range of apparel styles.
- The Disneyland 70th Anniversary Vault Collection is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $24.99-$150.00.
- Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
"it's a small world" Clock - Disneyland 70th Anniversary
Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plaque Replica
Mickey Mouse and Friends Loungefly Crossbody Bag - Disneyland 70th Anniversary
Disneyland 70th Anniversary Bucket Hat for Adults
Mickey Mouse Baseball Hat for Kids - Disneyland 70th Anniversary
Disneyland 70th Anniversary Pullover Sweatshirt for Women
Disneyland 70th Anniversary Raglan Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults
Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Jacket for Adults
Good to Know
- The Disneyland 70th Anniversary Celebration kicked off on May 16, 2025, and will continue through summer 2026.
- Amtrak is celebrating Disneyland’s 70th anniversary with a whimsical limited-time train wrap rolling down the Southern California coast.
- Calling all Mouseketeers and D23 Gold Members! D23 is offering its biggest fans the chance to see Disneyland’s new show, Walt Disney – A Magical Life, alongside a special panel with an Imagineer.
