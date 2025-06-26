International Stitch and Angel Plush Make Grand Arrival at Disney Store on Stitch Day

The alien pals are looking their best in denim coveralls and will make a great addition to your collection.

With today being Stitch Day (6/26), it makes sense that Disney Store would welcome a wave of new merchandise starring Stitch! Experiment 626 and his pal Angel aka Experiment 624 have arrived online as adorable plushes and this duo has had quite the journey. That’s because this iteration of the alien friends hail from the International Disney Store locations.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Disney Store is home to all the items fans could want for their collections and while we love the offerings available in the United States, we also get really excited with merchandise from Disney Store Japan and Disney Store China make the cross-continent journey.

Today sees the arrival of the International Stitch and Angel plush pals that have been fan favorites at Disney Store China.

Both “Experiments" are dressed in denim coveralls, and Stitch has a matching baseball hat that he’s wearing backwards. Angel has a bow on her head and both of them have a Lilo-themed accessory — a bandana, a bow— made out of the red dress and leaf print she so fondly wore.

International Stitch and Angel Plush are available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping at Disney Store + Stitch Day Savings

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

at checkout. Guests can also celebrate Stitch and enjoy 26% off $100+ on Select Styles when they use the code STITCH.

Stitch Plush - Lilo & Stitch - Disney Store China - 13"

Angel - Lilo & Stitch - Disney Store China - 12"

