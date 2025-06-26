International Stitch and Angel Plush Make Grand Arrival at Disney Store on Stitch Day
With today being Stitch Day (6/26), it makes sense that Disney Store would welcome a wave of new merchandise starring Stitch! Experiment 626 and his pal Angel aka Experiment 624 have arrived online as adorable plushes and this duo has had quite the journey. That’s because this iteration of the alien friends hail from the International Disney Store locations.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Disney Store is home to all the items fans could want for their collections and while we love the offerings available in the United States, we also get really excited with merchandise from Disney Store Japan and Disney Store China make the cross-continent journey.
- Today sees the arrival of the International Stitch and Angel plush pals that have been fan favorites at Disney Store China.
- Both “Experiments" are dressed in denim coveralls, and Stitch has a matching baseball hat that he’s wearing backwards. Angel has a bow on her head and both of them have a Lilo-themed accessory — a bandana, a bow— made out of the red dress and leaf print she so fondly wore.
- International Stitch and Angel Plush are available now at Disney Store. Each sells for $34.99.
Free Shipping at Disney Store + Stitch Day Savings
- Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Guests can also celebrate Stitch and enjoy 26% off $100+ on Select Styles when they use the code STITCH.
Stitch Plush - Lilo & Stitch - Disney Store China - 13"
Angel - Lilo & Stitch - Disney Store China - 12"
Don’t Miss These Disney Store Drops
- Looking for more Disney Parks fun? There are several new Disneyland 70th Anniversary offerings including the Vault Mickey Mouse & Maps Celebration Collection.
- Park Specific Disney Starbucks mugs have finally come to Disney Store. The collection features brightly colored drinkware decorated with attractions, park icons, and some characters.
- Inside Out has turned 10! Repeat. Inside Out has turned 10! Celebrate the Pixar film’s milestone anniversary with a Spirit Jersey, MagicBand+, and Bing Bong plush.
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!