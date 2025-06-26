All Aboard! Amtrak Unveils Limited-Time Train Wrap for Disneyland's 70th Anniversary
You might just spot this limited-time train wrap aboard the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner.
Amtrak is celebrating Disneyland’s 70th anniversary with a whimsical limited-time train wrap rolling down the Southern California coast.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland is currently celebrating its 70th anniversary with a year-long celebration, and will mark its actual anniversary on July 17th.
- Amtrak is getting in on the celebration by inviting guests aboard the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner to experience a whimsical limited-time train wrap rolling down the Southern California coast, designed to bring a bit of Disney joy to every leg of the journey.
- Connecting major Southern California destinations from San Diego to San Luis Obispo, Amtrak Pacific Surfliner provides easy access to Anaheim and the Disneyland Resort, making it the ideal first and last ride of a magical day.
- Amtrak Pacific Surfliner offers a relaxing travel alternative with scenic views, spacious seating, free Wi-Fi and a café car.
- What’s more, Amtrak is also offering some special offers to its riders, including:
- Save 5% on Disneyland Resort Theme Park Admission – Available for a limited time, Amtrak Pacific Surfliner customers can enjoy 5% savings on standard theme park tickets (1-day or more Park Hopper ticket) and the Disneyland Anniversary Ticket Offer (specially priced 3- and 4-day tickets valid now – August 14th, 2025).
- Save 20% on Train Travel to Anaheim – Use promo code V712 when booking an Amtrak Pacific Surfliner ride to Anaheim for a 20% discount on adult fares.
- Free Shuttle to the Park – Guests arriving at the Anaheim Station can present their Amtrak ticket to board a complimentary ART (Anaheim Regional Transportation) shuttle to the Disneyland Resort.
What They’re Saying:
- LOSSAN Agency Chair and City of Fullerton Mayor Fred Jung: “We are thrilled to be part of the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration. Taking the Pacific Surfliner to one of the world’s most iconic and beloved destinations makes magical memories start the moment your journey begins."
- Lynn Clark, Disneyland Resort Vice President of Sales and Services: “With the launch of our Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration, we’re excited to collaborate on this initiative and see the all-new 70th themed Amtrak Pacific Surfliner riding along the coastline of Southern California. As we honor the legacy of Disneyland Resort, we’re delighted to join LOSSAN to create magical, memorable vacation experiences together for our guests, where the celebration can begin even before they arrive."
Other Ways to Celebrate Disneyland’s Birthday:
- In addition to all of the fun of the Disneyland 70th Celebration – which has been going on since May 16th – two new experiences will debut on July 17th itself.
- Richard Sherman’s emotional “Last Verse" to “it’s a small world" will be added to the attraction on July 17th.
- That day will also see the debut of Walt Disney – A Magical Life, a new show in the Main Street Opera House that will feature the first-ever audio-animatronic figure of Walt himself.
- Those who can’t make it out to Disneyland for its birthday can celebrate from home with 16 new virtual POV experiences on Disney+.
