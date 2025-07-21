Harveys Brings Ghostly Vibes to Your Wardrobe with the Haunted Mansion Poster Tote Bag

Celebrate the original Disneyland attraction with this durable and fashionable bag.

Harveys and Disney Store are continuing their tour of Disney Parks and movies with a new poster tote. The classic attraction The Haunted Mansion services as the inspiration for the this latest drop which will be available online at Disney Store

What’s Happening

We absolutely love the unique look of Harveys signature accessories, which somehow become even better when they feature Disney designs.

Today, the brand is rolling out their Haunted Mansion Tote that features artwork inspired by the original attraction poster.

A deep black hue provides the background color for this Medium Poster Tote, while a generous portion of the front is dedicated to the poster image which features the Hitchhiking Ghosts.

Just like the original poster, our favorite trio of ghosts (Phineas, Gus, and Ezra) are featured, thumbs up of course, standing in front of the spooky abode.

The top reads “They’ve been dying to meet you at the Haunted Mansion;" while the bottom says “In horrifying sight and sound! New Orleans Square."

While there are many things to love about Harveys, they are best known for their unique use of seatbelt material to create the exterior of the bags. The sturdy construction means each tote is durable and can keep up whatever active pace your life demands.

The Harveys Haunted Mansion Tote will be available at Disney Store at 8 AM PT. It sells for $218.00.

Haunted Mansion Tote by Harveys

Solid color on back

Zip top closure

Inner zip pocket with chain pull

2 interior slip pockets

Contrast top carry handles

Adjustable, removable crossbody strap with lobster claw clasps

Approx. 11'' H x 13'' W x 4'' D*

Handle drop 8'' L

Strap extends from 32'' - 58''

Made in USA

