Disneyland 70th Anniversary Walt Disney Talking Figure Finally Arrives at Disney Store

The figure delivers Disneyland's opening day dedication speech, one that many fans know by heart.
Today marks the official 70th Anniversary of Disneyland Resort which means there are plenty of incredible things for guests to experience at Disneyland. For the fans at home who can’t make it to the park, Disney Store is introducing the Disneyland Resort 70th Anniversary Walt Disney Talking Figure that pays homage to the man behind the Mouse.

What’s Happening

  • 2025 is a big year for the Walt Disney Company and its original vacation destination, Disneyland. Opened on July 17, 1955, the iconic park has welcomed millions of guests who’ve come looking to experience magic and create lifelong memories.
  • As part of the ongoing Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary celebration, merchandise collections have rolled out in the parks and online and today, Disney Store has introduced the Walt Disney Talking Figure.

  • Dressed in a blue suit and sitting on the edge of his desk, Mr. Disney has a big smile on his face and recites a portion of the iconic Disneyland Opening Day Dedication speech.
  • His desk is highly detailed with books, concept art, an airplane figure, a lamp and other signature markers that were used by or special to Mr. Disney.

  • Longtime fans of Mr. Disney will appreciate this touching tribute to the visionary creator and will want to make sure this figure becomes part of their Disney collection.  
  • The Disneyland 70th Anniversary Walt Disney Talking Figure is available now at Disney Store and sells for $169.00.

Walt Disney Talking Figure - Disneyland 70th Anniversary

  • Press Walt's upper left hand desk drawer to activate sound
  • Hear Walt deliver Disneyland's opening day dedication speech: ''To all who come to this happy place: welcome. Disneyland is your land. Here age relives fond memories of the past, and here youth may savor the challenge and promise of the future. Disneyland is dedicated to the ideals, the dreams, and the hard facts that have created America, with the hope that it will be a source of joy and inspiration to all the world.''
  • Textured base with golden accents
  • Non-slip feet
  • Requires 3 x AAA batteries, included
  • 9'' H x 11'' W x 8 1/2'' D

Walt Disney - A Magical Life

In addition to this talking figure that puts Mr. Disney in the spotlight, Disneyland has introduced a new show, Walt Disney – A Magical Life. Both the collectible and the park experience present Walt Disney in his cozy, contemporary office where he speaks about magic and Disneyland. The new show also features the first-ever Walt Disney Audio Animatronic.

Good to Know

More Disney Store Merchandise

  • This summer, Disney Store welcomed four merchandise releases all themed to Disneyland’s milestone anniversary.
  • Fans of all things colorful will delight in the Celebration Collection, while those with an eye for classic looks, will adore the Castle Collection.
  • Feeling like you need some throwback styles? The Vault Mickey Mouse and Maps Collection showcases the resort’s layout and park lands, while the Vault Collection spotlights retro apparel and accessories that are so “in" right now.

