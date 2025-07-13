A Century of Love: Disneyland Debuts New Window on Main Street Honoring Lillian Disney
The window was unveiled on the morning of July 13th, 2025, in honor of Walt and Lillian’s 100th wedding anniversary.
Marking the 100th wedding anniversary of Walt and Lillian Disney, a new window dedicated to Lillian has been added to Main Street, U.S.A. at Disneyland.
What’s Happening:
- As Disneyland gets ready to celebrate its 70th anniversary this week, another important milestone in the history of Walt Disney’s life is being celebrated – his wedding anniversary!
- On July 13th, 1925, Walt Disney married the love of his life, Lillian Bounds. Disneyland marked the 100th anniversary of that occasion by unveiling a new window on Main Street dedicated to Lillian.
- One of the highest honors at The Walt Disney Company, the tradition of honoring individuals with a personalized decorative window on Main Street, U.S.A. was started by Walt Disney and continues today at Disney Parks worldwide.
- Images of the new window were shared by the Walt Disney Family Museum on Instagram, noting that the window was unveiled this morning with a private ceremony.
- You’ll find Lillian’s window located to the right and above the entrance to Disney Showcase on the right side of Main Street, just across from the Opera House.
A Truly Magical Life:
- Later this week, the Opera House will become home to Walt Disney – A Magical Life, a new show featuring the first-ever Audio-Animatronic figure of Walt himself.
- Opening on July 17th, the new attraction – which also features an edited version of Walt Disney: One Man’s Dream that still plays at Disney’s Hollywood Studios – will play regularly during its initial run, and then play in rotation with Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln afterward.
- For more information on what you can expect to see in the new show, be sure to check out our sneak peek here.
- When the show first debuts, it will be making use of a Virtual Queue to control the inevitable demand.
- If you’re interested in seeing the new attraction for yourself at the Disneyland Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
