Celebrate Disneyland’s Birthday with a 70th Celebration Dole Whip Cup
The special Dole Whip cup will be available throughout the Disneyland Resort beginning July 17th.
Starting on Disneyland’s birthday, Dole Whip lovers will be able to celebrate the momentous occasion with a special souvenir cup.
What’s Happening:
- The Disneyland Resort is a haven for Dole Whip lovers, with multiple locations offering a multitude of different flavors of the iconic treat.
- Whether you enjoy a classic pineapple whip or float, or you prefer a newer flavor like mango or strawberry, you’re covered at Disneyland!
- Over at the Disneyland Hotel, you can even get a splash of Captain Morgan Parrot Bay Coconut Rum or Myers’s Dark Rum added to your Dole Whip.
- For Disneyland’s 70th Celebration, you’ll be able to get a special Disneyland 70th Celebration Cup at The Tropical Hideaway, Tiki Juice Bar and Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar, starting July 17th.
- Also for the 70th, a special Pineapple Upside Down Sundae is available at The Tropical Hideaway, consisting of DOLE Whip Pineapple, caramel drizzle, and pineapple upside-down cake topped with a maraschino cherry.
Also Happening on July 17th, Disneyland’s Birthday:
- Walt Disney – A Magical Life, a new show featuring the first-ever Audio-Animatronic figure of Walt himself, is set to open on Thursday, July 17th.
- The new show will initially be making use of a virtual queue.
- “The Last Verse" penned by Richard Sherman is coming to “it’s a small world" in time for the park’s 70th anniversary – as well as Walt Disney World.
- You can also enjoy all the other elements of the 70th Celebration that debuted back in May, such as the Paint the Night Parade, World of Color Happiness! and more.
