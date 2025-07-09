Get Ready for Drum Major Mickey as Downtown Disney is Set to Host a Disney on the Yard Event
Downtown Disney district to host energetic evening of music, dance, and games!
Disney on the Yard is coming to Downtown Disney District. Guests can enjoy DJs, dancing, games, and more!
What’s Happening:
- A Disney on the Yard event takes place this Saturday, July 12, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM in the Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort.
- This event promises an evening of lively entertainment including, DJs spinning tunes, dancing for all ages, and games to play and enjoy
About Disney on the Yard:
- Disney on the Yard is a dedicated initiative by The Walt Disney Company.
- It serves as a vital platform for fostering a strong community among Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) alumni who are currently working across The Walt Disney Company.
- The initiative is committed to providing meaningful career pathways for HBCU students, including valuable internships, mentorship programs, and clear routes for career advancement within Disney.
- Disney on the Yard actively works to showcase and celebrate HBCU culture.
- The initiative encompasses various programs such as the Disney College Program HBCU Cohort and the Disney on the Yard Innovation Challenge, where students can apply their skills to real-world Disney challenges.
