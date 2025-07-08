Celebrate Soulfully: The Golden Horseshoe Honors Black Country Music with the Black Music at the Turn of the 20th Century Exhibit

The exhibit is available now through July 11th.

Disneyland is celebrating Black heritage and culture throughout the resort for their Celebrate Soulfully event. Over at The Golden Horseshoe, guests can explore the history and preservation of Black country music.

What’s Happening:

The Disneyland Resort

Part of the Celebrate Soulfully offering, the Black Music at the Turn of the 20th Century exhibit aims to preserve the history of Black country music through props, decor, and more.

The year-long event celebrates Black culture and its history and influence through limited-time offerings, which included exciting experiences during Black History Month

Originally beginning in June for Black Music Month, the exhibit highlights the cultural significance and influence that Black country artists had on a genre that has been integral to American culture.

The Black Music at the Turn of the 20th Century exhibit takes over the mainstage at The Golden Horseshoe, making it the centerpiece of the dining location.

Make sure you stop by The Golden Horseshoe between now and July 11th to check out the exhibit.

You can read more about Celebrate Soulfully at the Disneyland Resort here

Speaking of Dining Locations:

Disneyland Resort is celebrating its 70th anniversary, ushering in a slew of limited-time offerings, like entertainment, merchandise, and more.

For those headed to the resort, you’ll find over 70 new food and beverage items specifically curated for the over-year-long celebration.

You can check out our Foodie Guide for the event here

Read More Disneyland Resort: