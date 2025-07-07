Photos: Park-Exclusive Galaxy's Edge-Inspired Coca-Cola Bottles Land at Disneyland Resort
Part of the new Coca-Cola Star Wars collab, the collectible cans and bottles officially launched today, July 7th.
Last month, Laughing Place had a chance to check out the brand new, limited-edition Star Wars Coca-Cola packaging at a media event at Disneyland. Now, the three park-exclusive designs have arrived at the resort.
What’s Happening:
- Coca-Cola’s newest Star Wars collaboration has arrived at Disneyland Resort, bringing with it two park-exclusive bottle designs inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
- The epic crossover is a part of the soda’s newest global campaign Coca-Cola x Star Wars: Refresh Your Galaxy.
- Available at refreshment stands located throughout Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, guests will find a Stormtrooper design featuring the iconic hanger of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and two designs inspired by Millenium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run, one of the Mandalorian and Grogu and one of Chewbacca
Rise of the Resistance
Smuggler’s Run
- These bottles are more than just collectibles! Located on the side of each bottle or can is a QR code that gives fans the ability to turn themselves into a Star Wars character and create a special AR hologram.
- The online experience, titled the Coca-Cola x Star Wars Holocreator, is only available to those 18-years-of-age and older.
- The new designs are available now, only for a limited-time!
- Guests visiting the Walt Disney World Resort will also be able to enjoy the new designs.
Celebrate Happy:
- Disneyland Resort is celebrating its 70th anniversary, ushering in a slew of limited-time offerings, like entertainment, merchandise, and more.
- For those headed to the resort, you’ll find over 70 new food and beverage items specifically curated for the over-year-long celebration.
- You can check out our Foodie Guide for the event here.
