Photos: Park-Exclusive Galaxy's Edge-Inspired Coca-Cola Bottles Land at Disneyland Resort

Part of the new Coca-Cola Star Wars collab, the collectible cans and bottles officially launched today, July 7th.

Last month, Laughing Place had a chance to check out the brand new, limited-edition Star Wars Coca-Cola packaging at a media event at Disneyland. Now, the three park-exclusive designs have arrived at the resort.

Rise of the Resistance

Smuggler’s Run

These bottles are more than just collectibles! Located on the side of each bottle or can is a QR code that gives fans the ability to turn themselves into a Star Wars character and create a special AR hologram.

The online experience, titled the Coca-Cola x Star Wars Holocreator, is only available to those 18-years-of-age and older.

The new designs are available now, only for a limited-time!

Guests visiting the Walt Disney World Resort will also be able to enjoy the new designs.

Disneyland Resort is celebrating its 70th anniversary, ushering in a slew of limited-time offerings, like entertainment, merchandise, and more.

For those headed to the resort, you’ll find over 70 new food and beverage items specifically curated for the over-year-long celebration.

You can check out our Foodie Guide for the event here

