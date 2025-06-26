Video / Photos: Coca-Cola Launches New Star Wars Campaign with Character Cans, Fan-Focused Ad, Interactive Component

It’s time to “Refresh Your Galaxy" with a brand that Disney and Star Wars fans are already intimately familiar with– Coca-Cola. Yesterday Laughing Place was invited down to Disneyland (specifically the extended queue for Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge) for the reveal of Coke’s all-new marketing campaign for summer 2025 in partnership with Lucasfilm and the Star Wars franchise.

Continuing a productive relationship that dates back seven decades to the opening of Disneyland and notably includes Coca-Cola’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge tie-in beverage containers, Disney and Coke have collaborated again to Refresh Your Galaxy. In the video below, you can watch as representatives from The Walt Disney Company and Coca-Cola announce the new Refresh Your Galaxy campaign, which incorporates several different and exciting Star Wars-related aspects “to unite fans from across the galaxy," each of which I’ll go into further detail about below.

Watch NEW Coca-Cola x Star Wars Collaboration – Product Reveal:

And in the following interviews, you’ll hear from Coca-Cola’s Global Creative Strategy & Content Lead Islam ElDessouky and The Walt Disney Company’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Alliances Becca Vodnoy all about what makes the partnership between Disney, Lucasfilm, and Coke such a fruitful one. “For generations, Coca-Cola and Disney have shared a commitment to creating moments of joy and human connection," said ElDessouky in a statement released by Coke. “This collaboration is about more than just bringing together two iconic brands – it's about celebrating the power of Star Wars fandom, shared passions, and the strength of community when we lift each other up."

Watch Interviews: NEW Coca-Cola x Star Wars Collaboration:

During the presentation, the folks from Coca-Cola and Disney also premiered an emotional new commercial celebrating Star Wars fans’ love of the franchise. It takes place in a movie theater at a screening of the original Star Wars film (on literal film, no less). When the projector breaks down, the auditorium full of cosplaying fans take it upon themselves to reenact iconic moments from the popular series of movies.

Watch Coca-Cola x Star Wars: Refresh Your Galaxy:

Of course the Refresh Your Galaxy campaign will also include a collection of 27 very nice-looking limited-edition Coca-Cola cans and bottles featuring art of a number of different Star Wars characters.

Posted around the event area were blown-up posters of the can and bottle art. Some of the Star Wars characters depicted include BB-8, Emperor Palpatine, Queen Amidala, Luke Skywalker, Anakin Skywalker, Kylo Ren, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Princess Leia Organa, and Yoda. Additional characters not pictured include Lando Calrissian, Poe Dameron, The Mandalorian, Cassian Andor, C-3PO, Grogu, Finn, Rey, an Imperial Stormtrooper, and General Grievous. Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort-exclusive characters will include The Mandalorian and Grogu (together), a First Order Stormtrooper, and Chewbacca.

During the presentation we were also introduced to Coke’s new “Holocreator" augmented reality experience, which will be accessed by scanning the QR codes on the cans. This will allow fans to “share uplifting messages of community and connection" by creating hologram messages of themselves as a variety of different Star Wars classes, including Trooper, Sith, Jedi, and Pilot. After adding character details, items, gestures, sounds, and visual effects, you can send those holographic messages to friends and family, who will be able to watch them in AR via their devices.

Other fun activations for attending media and influencers during the Coca-Cola x Star Wars event were photo ops (including a “Cosplay Cove"), complimentary Coke-branded beverages, and meet-and-greets with familiar Galaxy’s Edge characters like Chewbacca and R2-D2.

Coca-Cola’s new Refresh Your Galaxy Campaign will officially launch on Monday, July 7th globally.