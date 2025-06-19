Karaoke Fun Awaits at Disney Village: Sing Along with Coca-Cola
Don't miss out on this limited-time offering at Disneyland Paris!
Thanks to Coca-Cola, visitors to Disney Village at Disneyland Paris can currently take part in some Disney karaoke shenanigans.
What’s Happening:
- Aspiring musicians are invited to take their seats at the Coca-Cola sponsored pop-up Karoake Box, located in Disney Village for a limited time.
- Lucky attendees will be able to take home a souvenir GIF and/or a can of Coca-Cola with their name on it.
- This limited-time experience began yesterday and is only available through Tuesday, June 24th. Open from 5:00–10:00 p.m. daily during this period.
More Musical Fun at Disneyland Paris:
- There’s plenty more music in the air at Disneyland Paris thanks to the Disney Music Festival, where your favorite characters star in live concerts, dance shows and street gigs celebrating the latest and greatest Disney hits.
- Mary Poppins and Bert sing and dance to classic songs from Mary Poppins and Mary Poppins Returns accompanied by the whimsical sounds of the Pearly Band.
- Join Miguel from Coco and his musician friends, all dressed in their mariachi outfits, and party to the sound of Latin-American rhythms!
- Meet Moana the adventurer along with her musicians, and come dance to the rhythm of the Pacific Islands.
- See all that the Disney Music Festival has to offer here.
