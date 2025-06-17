Photos: Inside Look at Big Thunder Mountain's Renovations at Disneyland Paris

Big Thunder Mountain will reopen on June 21st, 2025.

Disneyland Paris has given an inside look at the renovations for Big Thunder Mountain, which will be reopening later this month.

What’s Happening:

On June 21st, 2025, the beloved Big Thunder Mountain attraction in Frontierland will reopen after extensive renovations by Walt Disney Imagineering Paris and other teams.

Specialists have worked diligently to preserve the attraction's quality and original vision while ensuring its narrative aligns with Frontierland.

The renovation included comprehensive maintenance of tunnels and tracks, with some sections replaced, and for the first time, drones were used for cleaning the mountain.

Updated water, visual, and sound effects enhance the experience, while wooden elements like Mill Camp Tower were restored and reinstalled.

Hundreds of accessories throughout the attraction and queue were cleaned, repainted, and aged to maintain the authentic gold-rush-era appearance, and larger pieces, such as the Lavinia steam engine, were restored on-site.

Animal figures, including mules, opossums, and bats, were also restored and repainted, with the iconic goat receiving a fresh coat.

Need a Place to Stay at Disneyland Paris?

If you're planning a trip to Disneyland Paris to enjoy this beloved attraction later this year, you'll need to figure out the perfect place to stay.

Reservations are now open for the newly updated cabins at Disney Davy Crockett Ranch

Inspired by characters like Donald Duck, Daisy, and the Junior Woodchucks, these charming cabins promise a memorable stay for all guests.

While You're There:

Make sure to check out the seasonal Star Wars Lounge Lightspeed

Located on the outdoor terrace above Discoveryland’s Star Tours attraction, this spot features a delightful array of specialty mocktails, beer, wine, champagne, soft drinks, and a variety of sweet and savory biscuits.

This is open now through September 17th.

