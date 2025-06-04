Annette’s Diner Presents the June Burger of the Month at Disneyland Paris
Who's ready for a new burger of the month?
The beginning of a new month means a new limited-time burger at Annette's Diner at Disney Village at Disneyland Paris.
What’s Happening:
- The June Burger of the Month at Annette’s Diner, located in Disney Village at Disneyland Paris, is the Elvis Burger, available from June 5th to July 3rd, 2025.
- This unique creation features a cereal bun filled with a beefsteak, avocado cream, crispy bacon, melted cheddar and pepper Jack cheeses, plantain, caramelized onions, and Lay’s crisps, all complemented by a touch of peanut butter.
- Guests can enjoy this indulgent burger alongside sweet potato fries for a price of €23.
About Annette’s Diner:
- Annette’s Diner offers a delightful array of hamburgers, shakes, desserts, and more, all within a nostalgic 1950s setting.
- Enhancing the experience, some of the waitstaff glide gracefully on roller skates, adding a unique touch to the dining ambiance.
Past Burgers of the Month:
- Annette’s Diner is known for limited-time Burger of the Month offerings.
- Past options included the Saffron’tastic Burger, the Woodland Wonder Burger, and the Mango’licious Burger, just to name a few.
Also at Disneyland Paris, Lounge Lightspeed:
- If you are looking for more dining options check out Discoveryland's Seasonal Lounge Lightspeed.
- The rooftop terrace of Discoveryland’s Star Tours attraction will offer a selection of specialty mocktails, along with a variety of beverages including beer, wine, champagne, and soft drinks, complemented by an assortment of sweet and savory biscuits.
- Check out our recent article on the new menu here.
More On Disneyland Paris:
Planning a Trip?:
- Are you ready to start planning your dream trip? Check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started. Vacations are supposed to be relaxing, so sit back and let them take care of all of the guesswork for you.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com