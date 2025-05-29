Disneyland Paris Reveals Full Menu for Discoveryland's Seasonal Lounge Lightspeed

Check out all the galactic goods Star Wars fans will be able to enjoy.

Yesterday, Laughing Place shared new details about the upcoming Lounge Lightspeed. Now, we have brand new information about exactly what will be served at the Star Wars-themed special offering.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris

The outdoor terrace, located on the roof of Discoveryland’s Star Tours attraction is set to serve specialty mocktails, beer, wine, champagne, softdrinks, and sweet or savory biscuits.

Let’s take a quick look at what guests can indulge in a Lounge Lightspeed.

Non-Alcoholic Cocktail or Champagne and 2 Biscuits (22 Euros)

Guests can pick either sweet or savory biscuits and one of two specialty themed mock-tails or champagne including:

Starspeeder Fusion: Hibiscus-raspberry infusion, non-alcoholic chamomile vermouth, Seedlip, verjus non-alcoholic wine, agave syrup and peppermint hydrosol.

Hibiscus-raspberry infusion, non-alcoholic chamomile vermouth, Seedlip, verjus non-alcoholic wine, agave syrup and peppermint hydrosol. Lightspeed Juice: Non-alcoholic Chardonnay, verjus non-alcoholic wine, elderflower cordial and curacao syrup.

Disneyland Paris Special Edition Champagne Pierre Mignon

Cold Drink and Biscuits (15 Euros)

Guests will be able to choose one Coca-Cola product, a Skywalker Vineyards Rose, or Beer and sweet or savory biscuits.

Lounge Lightspeed is set to open on May 31st.

Open from 1-9PM daily through September 17th, the new dining offering is a great way to meet Star Wars characters, the BDX droids, and enjoy a gorgeous view of Discoveryland.

