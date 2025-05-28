More Details Revealed About Disneyland Paris’ New Seasonal Lounge Lightspeed in Discoveryland
This location will also feature appearances by the popular BDX Droids!
More details have been revealed about Lounge Lightspeed, the new seasonal outdoor terrace coming to Discoveryland at Disneyland Paris.
What’s Happening:
- Starting this Saturday, May 31st, guests at Disneyland Paris will be able to enjoy a unique new outdoor lounge in Discoveryland, offering up some Star Wars fun.
- Open from 1–9:00 p.m. daily through September 17th, 2025, the new Lounge Lightspeed will let guests meet the BDX droids, Star Wars characters, and enjoy the chic seasonal outdoor terrace on the roof of Starport.
- The new lounge will be accessed via the Discoveryland Station to the Disneyland Railroad, which is quite often closed at Disneyland Paris.
- Two packages will be available, which include:
- A cold drink and an assortment of two themed-biscuits (sweet or savoury)
- A champagne flute / or a signature mocktail and an assortment of two themed-biscuits (sweet or savoury)
- Reservations will not be required for Lounge Lightspeed, instead a dedicated queue line will be set up.
- Those attending Lounge Lightspeed will receive a souvenir boarding pass.
- The story of the lounge will tie into the nearby attraction, Star Tours: The Adventures Continue, as at Lounge Lightspeed, galactic travellers will be able to enjoy refreshing drinks or a Star Wars-themed snack before embarking on a journey to a Galaxy far, far away.
- Whilst placing their order at the bar, guests may also recognize a familiar little droid as he waits to be sent for reprogramming at the factory…
- Of course, in the event of poor weather conditions, the completely uncovered lounge will close to guests. Also, Disneyland Pass discounts will not be accepted at Lounge Lightspeed.
