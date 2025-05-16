Photos: New Alice & the Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland Merchandise Arrives at Walt Disney Studios Park

Walt Disney Studios Park has unveiled a new set of merchandise celebrating their Alice & the Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland stunt show.

Curiouser and Curiouser:

Last summer, guests visiting Walt Disney Studios Park were invited to a high-energy stunt performance reimagining the classic Alice in Wonderland animated film.

animated film. Filled with music, dancing, BMX tricks, and more, Alice & the Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland returns for another thrilling summer season this Saturday.

Arriving just in time for the show's re-debut, new merchandise items have been released at the Disneyland Paris

Laughing Place had the opportunity to check out the show last year. You can check out our coverage of the grittier take on the classic tale here

One of the items in the new collection is a new T-Shirt design that features spray painted versions of Alice and the Queen of Hearts among some of the show's graffiti-style graphics.

You’ll also find the same design on a white mug with additional accidents that are reminiscent of playing cards.

Topping off the new items, a new Cheshire Cat-inspired bucket hat features a bold pink all-over print design with an embroidered patch of the character on the front.

Located near the backside of Avengers Campus

While the show no longer features automotive stunts, this is one of the most unique live productions currently available at any Disney Park worldwide. It is a must-see experience at Walt Disney Studios Park.

For those looking to head to Wonderland, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel

