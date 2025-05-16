Photos: New Alice & the Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland Merchandise Arrives at Walt Disney Studios Park
The stunt show begins performances this Saturday, May 17th.
Walt Disney Studios Park has unveiled a new set of merchandise celebrating their Alice & the Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland stunt show.
Curiouser and Curiouser:
- Last summer, guests visiting Walt Disney Studios Park were invited to a high-energy stunt performance reimagining the classic Alice in Wonderland animated film.
- Filled with music, dancing, BMX tricks, and more, Alice & the Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland returns for another thrilling summer season this Saturday.
- Arriving just in time for the show's re-debut, new merchandise items have been released at the Disneyland Paris park.
- Laughing Place had the opportunity to check out the show last year. You can check out our coverage of the grittier take on the classic tale here.
- One of the items in the new collection is a new T-Shirt design that features spray painted versions of Alice and the Queen of Hearts among some of the show's graffiti-style graphics.
- You’ll also find the same design on a white mug with additional accidents that are reminiscent of playing cards.
- Topping off the new items, a new Cheshire Cat-inspired bucket hat features a bold pink all-over print design with an embroidered patch of the character on the front.
- Located near the backside of Avengers Campus, Alice & the Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland took over the former Lights, Motors, Action! stunt show.
- While the show no longer features automotive stunts, this is one of the most unique live productions currently available at any Disney Park worldwide. It is a must-see experience at Walt Disney Studios Park.
