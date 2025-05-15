Photos/Video: BDX Droids Have Arrived at Disneyland Paris

BDX Droids have appeared at several Disney Resorts, including Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in California and Tokyo Disney Resort.
BDX Droids have made their way to Disneyland Paris, but only for a limited time.

What’s Happening:

  • BDX Droids are advanced robots that have been featured at several Disney Resorts, such as Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in California and the Tokyo Disney Resort.
  • In March 2025, Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences, revealed that these droids would be making their debut at Disneyland Paris, where they are now wowing guests.

  • BDX Droids are sophisticated robots equipped with LED-lit eyes, adjustable antennae, and built-in speakers, allowing them to express emotions and interact with guests.
  • They can dance and navigate uneven terrain while remaining stable.
  • The BDX Droids provide a distinctive and engaging experience that effectively captures the enchantment of the Star Wars universe.
  • Beyond their role in the theme parks, these droids are set to make an appearance in the forthcoming film The Mandalorian & Grogu, scheduled for release in 2026.
  • Guests can enjoy a brief performance on the stage located near the Star Tours attraction.
  • Additionally, prior to and following the show, the droids will take a short stroll from the entrance of the Discoveryland train station to the stage.
  • The BDX Droids will be appearing at Disneyland Paris until May 24.
  • Check out the video below.

