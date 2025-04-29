75 Make-A-Wish Children From Across Europe Visited Disneyland Paris in Celebration of World Wish Day

Since 1980, Disney has granted the wishes of over 165,000 children with significant health issues, including more than 20,000 experiences at Disneyland Paris.

Last weekend, 75 children from Make-A-Wish Europe, along with their families, enjoyed the magic of Disneyland Paris. Over three unforgettable days, they celebrated World Wish Day, participating in the Disney Music Festival and seeing their dreams come to life in both parks.

What’s Happening:

Today marks World Wish Day. Over the weekend, 75 children from Make-A-Wish, accompanied by their families, experienced the enchantment of Disneyland Paris.

They spent three unforgettable days in both parks, celebrating World Wish Day with the vibrant Disney Music Festival and witnessing their dreams come to life.

Upon their arrival at the Disney Newport Bay Club on Friday, the families were greeted by Disney VoluntEARS, who provided assistance throughout their stay, ensuring they enjoyed their favorite attractions and shows to the fullest.

The children, joined by their parents and siblings, fully embraced the magical atmosphere of Disneyland Paris, particularly during the newly introduced Disney Music Festival. This event provided them with the chance to interact with their favorite characters through music.

A highlight of the weekend was a special breakfast show on Saturday morning, where the children could discover their inner heroes alongside beloved characters like Tiana, Judy Hopps, Mirabel, Miguel, and the legendary Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Each year, Disneyland Paris welcomes more than 1,000 critically ill children, representing over 40 organizations from France and various parts of Europe.

Since 1980, Disney has granted the wishes of over 165,000 children dealing with significant health issues, with more than 20,000 of these magical experiences occurring at Disneyland Paris.

You can check out the video below.

What They’re Saying:

Natacha Rafalski, President of Disneyland Paris: “We are always very happy to be able to offer moments of wonder and joy to children and their families, especially at times when they need it most. It is one of our greatest sources of pride at Disneyland Paris."

Planning a Trip?:

Are you ready to start planning your dream trip? Check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started. Vacations are supposed to be relaxing, so sit back and let them take care of all of the guesswork for you.