Enjoy An Outdoor Terrace Amongst Star Wars Characters and Droids at Disneyland Paris' New Seasonal "Lounge Lightspeed"

This location will also feature appearances by the popular BDX Droids

A new outdoor terrace that will only be open for the summer is sure to be the hot ticket for Star Wars fans at Disneyland Paris, starting later this month.

Starting on May 31st, 2025, guests at Disneyland Paris will be able to enjoy a unique new outdoor lounge in Discoveryland, offering up some Star Wars fun.

At the new Lounge Lightspeed, guests will be able to meet the BDX droids, Star Wars characters, and enjoy the chic seasonal outdoor terrace on the roof of Starport.

The space only has a capacity of around 50 guests, and Lounge Lightspeed not only offers a unique view of the X-wing starfighter above, but also of the surrounding area of Discoveryland.

Designed as an outdoor space, it is the perfect place to relax this summer.

The story of the lounge will tie into the nearby attraction, Star Tours: the Adventures Continue, as at Lounge Lightspeed, galactic travellers will be able to enjoy refreshing drinks or a Star Wars-themed snack before embarking on a journey to a Galaxy far, far away.

Located at the entrance to the bustling spaceport of Star Tours, the lounge has a similar environment of metallic structures and graceful skylines, accented by neon lights and music transporting patrons to another galaxy.

Whilst placing their order at the bar, guests may also recognize a familiar little droid as he waits to be sent for reprogramming at the factory...

Lounge Lightspeed will be hosted by Coca-Cola and open from 1pm to 10pm until September 17th, 2025.