Photos: Partners Statue Returns to Walt Disney Studios Park as World Premiere Prepares to Open

The iconic statue has a beautiful backdrop of a new mural, serving as a tease to what adventures await within the park.

The Partners statue has returned to Walt Disney Studios Park with a beautiful new mural serving as a new backdrop for the statue.

  • The iconic Partners statue, which at Disneyland Paris is located at their second park, Walt Disney Studios Park, was temporarily removed from the park at the beginning of 2024.
  • Here’s a look at the previous set-up of the Partners statue.

  • Now that the work is complete, the “Partners" statue has returned in a slightly different location, directly in front of the newly named World Premiere, and facing the other direction, looking towards the rest of Walt Disney Studios Park.
  • The newly constructed wall behind the statue leads into World Premiere on either side, with the wall itself featuring a wonderful mural that serves as a tease to the stories that await guests within Disney Adventure World, the new name for the park.
  • Characters, stories and icons featured include:

  • Above the mural on the building itself are posters for some of the park’s musical shows.

Photo from April 2025
Photo from April 2025

  • On the other side of World Premiere, construction walls have come down as the gateway into the park prepares to reopen with an updated look tomorrow, May 15th.

  • Stay tuned to Laughing Place, as we’ll have complete coverage from the opening of World Premiere at Disney Adventure World!

