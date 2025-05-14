Photos: Partners Statue Returns to Walt Disney Studios Park as World Premiere Prepares to Open
The iconic statue has a beautiful backdrop of a new mural, serving as a tease to what adventures await within the park.
The Partners statue has returned to Walt Disney Studios Park with a beautiful new mural serving as a new backdrop for the statue.
What’s Happening:
- The iconic Partners statue, which at Disneyland Paris is located at their second park, Walt Disney Studios Park, was temporarily removed from the park at the beginning of 2024.
- Here’s a look at the previous set-up of the Partners statue.
- Now that the work is complete, the “Partners" statue has returned in a slightly different location, directly in front of the newly named World Premiere, and facing the other direction, looking towards the rest of Walt Disney Studios Park.
- The newly constructed wall behind the statue leads into World Premiere on either side, with the wall itself featuring a wonderful mural that serves as a tease to the stories that await guests within Disney Adventure World, the new name for the park.
- Characters, stories and icons featured include:
- Remy and Emile from Ratatouille - The Adventure
- Lightning McQueen from Cars Road Trip
- Anna, Elsa and Olaf from World of Frozen
- Crush, Nemo and Dory from Crush’s Coaster
- Carl’s House from the upcoming Up-themed attraction
- More Pixar Characters from Worlds of Pixar
- Tangled Sun from Raiponce Tangled Spin
- The Earful Tower
- Stitch from Stitch Live!
- Genie from Flying Carpets Over Agrabah
- Characters from the upcoming Lion King attraction
- Marvel characters from Avengers Campus
- Above the mural on the building itself are posters for some of the park’s musical shows.
- On the other side of World Premiere, construction walls have come down as the gateway into the park prepares to reopen with an updated look tomorrow, May 15th.
- Stay tuned to Laughing Place, as we’ll have complete coverage from the opening of World Premiere at Disney Adventure World!
