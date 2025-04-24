Disneyland Paris Introduces Specially Priced Annual Pass for Kids

This ticket option does not exist over here in the States.

Disneyland Paris has introduced new annual passes for children, specially priced as such, at three different tiers so that everyone can enjoy the magic of the parks.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris has introduced an annual pass for children, aged 3-11, at a different price point than adult annual passes.

The passes come in three levels, Disneyland Paris Pass Gold, Silver, or Bronze.

The children’s Disneyland Paris Pass grants:

Access to the Disney Parks (based on the blockout/validity calendar of the selected Disneyland Paris Pass).

Early access to the parks on the day of their visit with Extra Magic Time, with the Disneyland Paris Gold Pass (3-11 years).

The Bronze Pass provides access on 170 days out of the year, the Silver provides 300 days of access, and the Gold level provides the full year with 365 days of access as well as the Extra Magic Time benefit. Kids’ Bronze Pass - 223€ /year Kids’ Silver Pass - 378€ /year Kids’ Gold Pass - 523€ /year

All levels are subject to park capacity, with reservation booking on the official Disneyland Paris registration platform, with the ability to hold up to three reservations at a time.

The decision to make annual passes available at kids’ prices is a decidedly different move than what we’ve seen domestically at the Disneyland Resort Walt Disney World

