Photos/Videos: A Behind-The-Scenes Look at the Creation of Disneyland Paris' Disney Music Festival

This summer, Disneyland Paris is inviting guests to jump into the magical tunes of Disney at the Disney Music Festival. As the resort kicked off the event, Laughing Place had a chance to get a backstage look at how the event came together.

Disney Music Festival is now on-stage at Disneyland Paris. The seasonal event ushers in a wide array of live entertainment, all intended on immersing guests into the unforgettable soundtracks of Disney movies. During a media event for Disney Music Festival, Laughing Place was honored to be invited out to Paris to learn all about the amazing event.

Kicking off the festivities, Disneyland Paris Cast Members Dylan and Florianne walked us through some of the amazing offerings found throughout Disneyland Paris, including some recommendations of how to fill your day with memorable performances.

After being welcomed into the event, Disney invited us to explore a backstage look at how these exciting offerings were created. It takes a whole team to design and create these unforgettable performances. Of course, a Disney Music Festival wouldn’t be complete without music. We got a chance to chat with one of the amazing music production cast members, who shared an in depth look at the process of designing these performances. Just like with Disney’s amazing animated films and theme park attractions, every performance starts with a story. The music is created to make that story come to life.

These performances are a culmination of crafts, which require sets, costumes, lighting, and so much more. Throughout the event, Disney shared displays for many of their costumes for the Disney Music Festival, including a look at concept artwork for the colorful and festive garb adorning the talented performers that bring these stories to life.

After checking out the amazing costumes, we had a chance to speak with Louisa, a 28-year veteran of the Disneyland Paris Resort. Her work in production design can be seen throughout both Disneyland Paris and Walt Disney Studios Park, and it was incredible to hear her perspective on bringing the musical magic of Disney Music Festival to life.

During the interview, Louisa shares the process of creating the outfits for Minnie’s Marching Band. After getting to explore the amazing behind the scenes look at this brand new event, we had a chance to see the final product of what was hundreds of hours of work for Louisa and many other cast members.

Disney Music Festival runs now through September 7th, exclusively at Disneyland Paris.

