Photos: Disney Adventure World Starts to Come Together as Adventure Way and World of Frozen Continue to Take Shape

The new additions are set to debut next year.

Disney Adventure World is starting to come alive at Disneyland Paris. During a recent media event for the freshly debuted World Premiere area of Walt Disney Studios Park, we had a chance to check out the construction on Adventure Way, the park’s new lagoon, and World of Frozen.

Adventures Await:

Disneyland Paris is gearing up to relaunch their second theme park, Walt Disney Studios Park, as Disney Adventure World.

The update will feature many new additions to the park, refocusing the experience away from the magic of movie making towards immersive offerings inspired by the incredible stories of Disney.

Nearly doubling the size of the park, a new lagoon, a promenade called Adventure Way, and World of Frozen will add an entirely new standard for the currently backlot themed park.

Set to debut next year, Laughing Place had the chance to check out the current construction on the upcoming areas.

Starting with World of Frozen, much of the external theming and rockwork have now taken shape. The large North Mountain Facade towers over the park's new lagoon, still awaiting the installation of Elsa’s Ice Palace.

Adventure Way, which serves as a central walkway to the park’s lagoon, takes on a lush and relaxing garden aesthetic, featuring several themed spaces for guests to relax. As seen from above, many of the building's structures are nearing completion, giving guests a little taste at the park’s exciting future.

The area will also feature a new Tangled -themed attraction called Raiponce Tangled Spin. The family friendly flat ride takes a new approach to the classic Mad Tea Party

-themed attraction called Raiponce Tangled Spin. The family friendly flat ride takes a new approach to the classic An Up -themed flat ride

The upcoming attraction’s ornate roof is also coming together, getting finishing touches and details.

From the construction fence, guests can now see the beautiful light fixtures that will line the new central pathway.

In addition to World of Frozen, a new The Lion King -themed attraction

For those looking to take a trip to Disneyland Paris, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel

Read More Disneyland Paris: