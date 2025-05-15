Photos/Video: World Premiere Grand Opening - New Entrance to Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris Resort

See how Stage 1 has transformed into World Premiere as part of Walt Disney Studios Park's evolution into Disney Adventure World.

The new entrance to Walt Disney Studios at the Disneyland Paris Resort is now open! Fittingly titled World Premiere, this refresh of the former Disney Studio 1 soundstage is part of the park’s transformation into Disney Adventure World, a name change that will become official next year. One of our theme park experts, Jeremiah Good, was on site for the world premiere of World Premiere. Take a look around the space in our photo and video tour!

Just past the turnstiles, the exterior of World Premiere is still themed to a Hollywood movie studio soundstage, and it’s still number 1 as before. The fundamental changes can be felt inside.

Step into the soundstage to find yourself transported to the glitz and glamour of the golden age of Hollywood. Recreations of iconic Hollywood buildings house shops on the left-hand side, while a beautiful outdoor garden area on the right becomes a quick-service dining area. And as a weinie, drawing you out of the soundstage and into the park, is a movie theater. After all, Walt Disney Studios (and Disney Adventure World) invite Guests to step inside their favorite films.

Why is this new entrance experience called World Premiere? Because the Disney Theater is hosting you for the world premiere of all the movies you can live through in the park. But there’s so much to explore right here under the starry nighttime sky.

World Premiere is a cornucopia of Easter Eggs for Disney movie buffs. The entrance facade looks like Kem Weber’s iconic original buildings found at Disney’s Burbank studio, complete with window awnings.

Pay close attention to the windows for some hidden surprises. Animation buffs will note the silhouettes of Kem Weber’s furniture, including an airline chair and animation desks.

A few of our favorites include two nods to Fantasia - a maquette of Mickey Mouse congratulating conductor Leopold Stokowski, and a Hyacinth Hippo posing near a piano.

Fantasia and Pinocchio were both released in 1940, and both films have double windows.

The presence of Dumbo (and Casey Jr.) is not only keeping in theme with the studio’s earliest years of the 1940s, but also feels like a callback to Dumbo’s cameo in Who Framed Roger Rabbit, which was set in this same period.

You’ll also find Mickey Mouse and Pluto going about their business at the buzzing animation studio when they were starring in new shorts on a regular basis.

With the 1940s at the entrance, the exit to World Premiere depicts The Walt Disney Studios as it exists today. Beautiful murals surround the Disney Theater, where you’ll see the studio’s water tower, the new animation building, and the headquarters of Disney’s TV empire, ABC. Projected spotlights, rolling clouds, and twinkling stars make these murals come alive.

The iconic Hollywood sign is part of the mural, along with another Easter Egg, a billboard for the Broadway version of The Lion King. The Tony-winning production has had two extended runs at L.A.’s Pantages Theater (2000-2003, 2020-2023), and Disney spent $10 million restoring the Pantages for the show’s first Hollywood run.

Anyone who's ever been to Hollywood knows it’s not as glamorous as the movies would have you believe. This alley space is littered with graffiti and ads, and here, we find another bounty of references.

Only a villain would tag public property, and Pete is just the kind of guy to brag about his visit.

There’s a local animation studio hiring. If you want to prove yourself, head to the Animation Academy inside Animation Celebration!

With Disney Studios now on Buena Vista St., its previous location on Kingswell Ave. is available. Looking for family fun? Try Litwak’s Arcade (from Wreck-It Ralph).

Cool cats won’t want to miss a performance by O’Malley and the Alley Cats (from The Aristocats). Theater fans may see the connection between a fictional production called “Lucky in Love" and Elton John & Tim Rice’s Aida, which is a bit of a joke as the star-crossed lovers of that show are anything but lucky.

Magica De Spell, ever the nemesis of Donald Duck and Scrooge McDuck in Disney comics and DuckTales, is available to help track down lost pets.

If you need a new pet, the Silverlake Animal Rescue has a supply of dogs, cats, and hamsters in need of a forever home (it’s Bolt, Mittens, and Rhino from Bolt), and the latest fashion trend is glass slippers (from Cinderella) at the Hollywood Jewel Box.

Piston Cup winners swear by Dinoco Gasoline (from Pixar’s Cars).

Also from the Cars franchise is an ad for Never Tire, “The liquid tire in a can!"

DLP Airlines (Disneyland Paris’ acronym) is now offering flights to Paradise Falls (from Pixar’s Up).

Look up for another Pixar reference, a B&L retail space open house (from WALL-E).

Walt Disney Imagineering (WDI) gets self-referential with this radio station - K-WDI.

One of Disney’s defunct brands, Hollywood Pictures (1989-2007), gets a reference with this museum facade, which even includes the brand’s sphinx logo.

The Searchlight Refreshment Stand is likely two references in one. It was established in 1927, the same year Oswald the Lucky Rabbit premiered. And while searchlights are synonymous with Hollywood film premieres, it’s also the name of a film imprint that Disney acquired with the 20th Century Fox acquisition, Searchlight Pictures.

Look down for World Premiere’s own version of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, featuring characters from films you can (or will be able to) engage with in Disney Adventure World.

It all started with a mouse, or mice, with Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

From The Lion King: Pride Land (aka La Terre Des Lions) is Mufasa, Simba’s father, who has earned his star among the great legends of the past.

Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story Land (part of Worlds of Pixar) are here.

Springing to action from Avengers Campus are Spider-Man and Shuri.

Worlds of Pixar includes two Cars attractions, so Lightning McQueen has earned his star.

Rapunzel gets an attraction in the upcoming Adventure Way area of the park.

And from World of Frozen (opening in 2026) comes Anna and Elsa!

One more hidden detail before we move on. The art deco design around the Disney Theater marquee includes a hidden Sorcerer Mickey hat!

Hungry? You can grab a bite to eat at The Hollywood Gardens, an indoor quick-service restaurant designed to look like you’re outdoors.

The red carpet has literally been rolled out.

The Hollywood Garden offers mobile order in addition to kiosks.

The menu includes chicken, beef, fish, and plant-based burgers, plus two kinds of salad.

All of the burger buns feature the HG logo.

Decadent desserts, like the black tie cupcake, offer a sweet finish to a glamorous meal.

You can also get dessert to go.

The dining area includes chairs and tables on the main level, and…

…booths and tables on the upper level.

There is a wheelchair lift for Guests who can’t take the stairs.

And the upper level offers some beautiful views (or buena vistas) of World Premiere.

What else is there to do in World Premiere? Shop!

Like the shops along Main Street U.S.A., World Premiere has several facades, like the Five & Dime and Mickey’s of Hollywood, that are all connected.

Inside, you’ll not only find park-specific merchandise, but also the latest and greatest must-have souvenirs.

The shops are well-stocked by brands, making it easy to find what you’re looking for.

The glamorous Hollywood theme of World Premiere extends to the interior of these shops.

There’s even a Pandora section for the star who needs a little sparkle to commemorate their visit.

World Premiere is also home to an indoor, air-conditioned face painting station.

Keep it classy, don’t be trashy, with themed waste and recycling bins in World Premiere.

Have we seen all there is to see in World Premiere? Almost. Step through the Disney Theater doors for one more surprise.

Like most theaters, the Disney Theater has a lobby of sorts, with posters for the “films" playing. Here you’ll find attraction posters that tease the adventures you can have in the park.

One special poster also hints at the future of the park when all of the announced areas that will be part of Disney Adventure World open.

The flooring in the lobby also features a gold inlay “DT," for Disney Theater.

The backside of World Premiere hasn’t changed much from Studio 1, but head to the side, the optional bypass, for another nice touch.

This is where the Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse Partners statue can be found at the Disneyland Paris resort.

Walt and Mickey are surrounded by a new mural, featuring stylized characters that will call Disney Adventure World home. From current characters like Remy, Lightning McQueen, Stitch, and the Avengers, to future expansions from Frozen, The Lion King, and Tangled, Walt and Mickey are looking forward to the evolution of Walt Disney Studios.

After being closed for a year, the entrance to Walt Disney Studios is back and better than ever.

See some of the kinetic energy of World Premiere in our video from the grand opening!

