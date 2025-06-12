Book a Magical Stay at Disneyland Paris' Freshly Renovated Disney Davy Crockett Ranch Cabins, Starting June 12th

The newly renovated cabins are inspired by Donald Duck, Daisy, and the Junior Woodchucks.

As Disneyland Paris prepares to welcome guests to their new Disney Davy Crockett Ranch cabins this September, guests looking to stay in the newly refurbished rooms can book reservations beginning tomorrow.

What’s Happening:

Starting tomorrow, June 12th, Disneyland Paris will open up reservations for their newly redesigned cabins at Disney Davy Crockett Ranch.

Guests can book reservations for dates beginning on September 1, 2025.

The newly redesigned and charming cabins are inspired by Donald Duck, Daisy, and the Junior Woodchucks.

This first phase of reopening includes 100 cabins, with two varieties including New Standard Cabins and the accessible New Standard Cabins - Near Facilities.

As the renovations continue at the resort, all cabins at Davy Crockett Ranch will eventually be remodeled to the new design.

Each cabin comes equipped with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a full kitchen, and terrace with a barbecue.

Sleeping up to six people, one bedroom features a double bed, the other features two single beds, with a trundle bed and sofa bed available in the living area.

You can visit the Davy Crockett Ranch’s official website here

Disney Adventure World:

Disneyland Paris’ renovations don’t stop at the Davy Crockett Ranch!

Currently, Walt Disney Studios Park is in the midst of an unprecedented expansion, doubling the size of the park.

As the park transforms for future generations, the resort will rename the park Disney Adventure World, which will include new expansions inspired by Frozen and The Lion King .

and . You can learn more here

Read More Disneyland Paris: