Disneyland Paris Celebrates the 30th Anniversary of Space Mountain – De la Terre à la Lune with New Commemorative Merchandise
The coaster is currently operating as Hyperspace Mountain.
Just after the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris’ Space Mountain – De la Terre à la Lune, the beloved original iteration of the Jules Verne-inspired coaster is the inspiration of several new pieces of merchandise headed to the resort.
What’s Happening:
- On June 1st, Space Mountain at Disneyland Paris celebrated its 30th birthday!
- The attraction, which is currently operating as Hyperspace Mountain, originally opened back in 1995 with a Jules Verne inspired theme.
- The first Disney launching coaster took the world by storm, and was again updated in 2005 to Space Mountain: Mission 2.
- De la Terre à la Lune has maintained a strong fan-base throughout the Disney community, specifically in regards to its unique aesthetics and incredible score.
- Now, Disneyland Paris is celebrating the original attraction with special commemorative merchandise.
- Seen above, a new collectible jumbo attraction key is expected to hit shelves soon. The gorgeous design features the attraction’s cannon and the rocket-themed trains traveling towards the moon.
- The resort will also debut two new collectible figures inspired by the Columbiad Cannon and a recreation of the trains of the cars.
- All three collectibles are expected to go on sale soon!
Disney Music Festival:
- This summer, Disneyland Paris is inviting guests to immerse themselves into the magical music of Disney.
- From now until September 1st, the resort is featuring special entertainment offerings, merchandise, and more.
- You can learn more about Disney Music Festival here.
