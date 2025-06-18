Disneyland Paris Celebrates the 30th Anniversary of Space Mountain – De la Terre à la Lune with New Commemorative Merchandise

Just after the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris’ Space Mountain – De la Terre à la Lune, the beloved original iteration of the Jules Verne-inspired coaster is the inspiration of several new pieces of merchandise headed to the resort.

On June 1st, Space Mountain at Disneyland Paris celebrated its 30th birthday!

The attraction, which is currently operating as Hyperspace Mountain

The first Disney launching coaster took the world by storm, and was again updated in 2005 to Space Mountain: Mission 2.

De la Terre à la Lune has maintained a strong fan-base throughout the Disney community, specifically in regards to its unique aesthetics and incredible score.

Now, Disneyland Paris is celebrating the original attraction with special commemorative merchandise.

Seen above, a new collectible jumbo attraction key is expected to hit shelves soon. The gorgeous design features the attraction’s cannon and the rocket-themed trains traveling towards the moon.

The resort will also debut two new collectible figures inspired by the Columbiad Cannon and a recreation of the trains of the cars.

All three collectibles are expected to go on sale soon!

