Disney Imagineering Paris Working On a Dazzling Transformation for Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain
Once completed, this will provide an extraordinary experience for Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain riders and all Discoveryland visitors, featuring captivating light displays with each vehicle launch.
A new light display is being added to the exterior of Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain at Disneyland Paris.
What’s Happening:
- To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the cherished Discoveryland attraction, the Walt Disney Imagineering Paris and Design & Delivery teams are developing an innovative lighting concept for the exterior of Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain.
- This project, which began nearly two years ago, is steadily progressing with the installation of over 640 new light fixtures, requiring more than 17 kilometers of cabling, along with upgrades to technical equipment, roof repainting, and the creation of new maintenance access points.
- Once completed, this enhancement will offer a stunning experience not only for riders of Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain but also for all guests in Discoveryland, who will be treated to mesmerizing light displays during each vehicle launch.
- The teams have partnered with the original lighting designer from the 1995 attraction to ensure the project's success. In addition to revitalizing the attraction's roof, the new lighting will introduce exciting effects to elevate this iconic landmark.
- Later this summer guests can experience the results of this extraordinary transformation.
History of Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain:
- The attraction debuted on June 1, 1995, under the name Space Mountain: De la terre à la lune.
- For its tenth anniversary in 2005, it underwent a transformation and was rebranded as Space Mountain: Mission 2, a title it retained until 2017, when it was renamed Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain: Rebel Mission, featuring new trains equipped with vest restraints.
- Initially, Disneyland Paris aimed to create a version of Space Mountain similar to that of Tokyo Disneyland.
- However, as the site for Discoveryland was selected and construction commenced, the vision evolved into a showcase attraction.
- Discovery Mountain was originally intended to encompass not only Space Mountain but also a range of other attractions, exhibits, and dining options, with the building's diameter initially set at 100 meters before being reduced to 61 meters.
More On Disneyland Paris:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com