Reimagined Starbucks Come to Disneyland Paris – Discover Santa Fe’s New Racetrack-Inspired Coffee Shop
The Starbucks at Disney Hotel Cheyenne will also soon be debuting a fresh new design.
After simultaneously being closed for refurbishment, the Starbucks coffee shops at Disney Hotel Santa Fe and Disney Hotel Cheyenne will soon be reopening with a refreshed look.
What’s Happening:
- The first of the two Starbucks at Disneyland Paris hotels to reopen will be the one at Disney Hotel Santa Fe – opening tomorrow, June 18th.
- The reimagined interior features a new racetrack-inspired look, perfect for the hotel which draws some inspiration from Pixar’s Cars.
- Following that, the Starbucks location at Disney Hotel Cheyenne will reopen with a fresh new design inspired by a Western saloon.
- These reimagined spaces improve upon the former themes of the Starbucks locations, which were more generic and didn’t really fit in with their well-themed surroundings.
- Guests not staying at Disney Hotel Santa Fe and Disney Hotel Cheyenne can also enjoy Starbucks beverages from the location in Disney Village.
More New Happenings at Disneyland Paris:
- Before it reopens later this month, Disneyland Paris has given an inside look at the renovations for Big Thunder Mountain.
- Reservations are now open for the newly updated cabins at Disney Davy Crockett Ranch, available starting September 1st, 2025.
- Lounge Lightspeed, a new seasonal outdoor terrace, has opened above Star Tours in Discoveryland.
