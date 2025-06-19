Water from Frozen Attractions Around the World Added to Frozen Ever After at Disneyland Paris
A long-standing Disney tradition continues at Disney Adventure World.
A new milestone has been reached in the construction of Frozen Ever After at Disneyland Paris, as water is now flowing through the attraction.
What’s Happening:
- The long-anticipated World of Frozen will arrive at Disneyland Paris in 2026, bringing the world of Arendelle to the park that will then be known as Disney Adventure World.
- The area, which will be very similar to World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland, will feature the Frozen Ever After boat ride that first debuted at EPCOT.
- Walt Disney Imagineering showcased a big milestone in the construction of the attraction in a new video, that being that water is now flowing through the flume.
- As has been a tradition for Disney boat rides in the past, water from Frozen Ever After at EPCOT and Hong Kong Disneyland, as well as Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey at Tokyo DisneySea, has been added to the flume’s water in Disneyland Paris.
The Way of Water:
- The new Adventure Bay expansion to Disneyland Paris’ second gate will feature quite a bit of water – most significantly with the giant Adventure Bay itself, which will be host to a new nighttime spectacular.
- To the left of World of Frozen, construction will soon begin on a new log flume attraction themed to The Lion King.
- Various ponds and water features will be found throughout the area as well, including a delightful pond in front of Raiponce Tangled Spin, a Tangled-themed attraction similar to the classic Mad Tea Party.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- Disneyland Paris Celebrates the 30th Anniversary of Space Mountain – De la Terre à la Lune with New Commemorative Merchandise
- Disney Imagineering Paris Working on a Dazzling Transformation for Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain
- Reimagined Starbucks Come to Disneyland Paris – Discover Santa Fe’s New Racetrack-Inspired Coffee Shop
- Photos: Inside Look at Big Thunder Mountain's Renovations at Disneyland Paris
- Reservations Opening - Book a Magical Stay at the Freshly Renovated Disney Davy Crockett Ranch Cabins
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com