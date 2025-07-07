Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room Reopens at Disneyland with Rebuilt Tangaroa Tree
The iconic element of the attraction’s pre-show was completely rebuilt based off a high resolution digital scan.
Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room has reopened at Disneyland following a lengthy refurbishment, and one iconic element of the pre-show has been completely rebuilt and restored.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room at Disneyland has been closed for refurbishment since the end of April, which mostly consisted of routine maintenance work on its lighting, sound and show systems.
- However, an iconic element of the attraction’s pre-show has been completely rebuilt during this time.
- In place since the show’s opening in 1963, the father of all gods and goddesses, Tangaroa – who stands before you as a mighty tree – has been reconstructed as the original’s life has come to an end.
- Imagineers digitally scanned the original tree at a high resolution to aid in building a replica of its design, and you’d honestly never be able to tell that it's any different.
- The show sequence remains as it always has, as seen in the video clip below.
- Enjoy some more photos of the freshly rebuilt Tangaroa Tree below.
- For reference, here’s a look at the original iteration of the Tangaroa Tree.
