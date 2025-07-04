Feel-Good Fashion: Disneyland Expands 70th Anniversary Merchandise with the Celebrate Happy Collection
This vibrant collection of apparel and accessories is coming to the Disneyland Resort next week.
The ever-growing range of Disneyland Resort 70th anniversary merchandise is expanding once again with the Celebrate Happy Collection.
What’s Happening:
- As Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary festivities continue, we’ve been excited to see each of the themed merchandise collections roll out both online and at the Disneyland Resort.
- As revealed by the official Disneyland Resort Magic Key holder Instagram account, the latest collection to be released is set to be called the Celebrate Happy Collection.
- Guests are invited to celebrate in style with this vibrant, feel-good collection of apparel and accessories, which will be available at locations across the Disneyland Resort, starting Monday, July 7th.
- Find this collection at the following shops:
- The D-Lander Shop
- Elias & Co.
- Emporium
- Gone Hollywood
- Rushin’ River Outfitters
- World of Disney
- Items that have been teased so far include a colorful pair of mouse ears and a Loungefly bag, as well as a new hoodie with the Disneyland 70th logo.
Good to Know:
- The Disneyland 70th Anniversary Celebration kicked off on May 16th, 2025, and will continue through summer 2026.
- Amtrak is celebrating Disneyland’s 70th anniversary with a whimsical limited-time train wrap rolling down the Southern California coast.
- Calling all Mouseketeers and D23 Gold Members! D23 is offering its biggest fans the chance to see Disneyland’s new show, Walt Disney – A Magical Life, alongside a special panel with an Imagineer.
- 16 new P.O.V experiences from the Disneyland Resort attractions are coming to Disney+ on Disneyland’s 70th birthday, July 17th.
More Disneyland 70th Anniversary Merchandise Available at Disney Store:
- Disneyland 70th Anniversary Vault Collection
- Disneyland 70th Anniversary Vault Mickey Mouse & Maps Collection
- Disneyland 70th Anniversary Castle Collection
- Disneyland 70th Anniversary Castle Collection Features Glitzy, Gold Starbucks Tumbler
- Starbucks Joins the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Celebration Collection with Colorful Drinkware
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas, and seasonal fun, we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com