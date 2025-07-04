Feel-Good Fashion: Disneyland Expands 70th Anniversary Merchandise with the Celebrate Happy Collection

This vibrant collection of apparel and accessories is coming to the Disneyland Resort next week.

The ever-growing range of Disneyland Resort 70th anniversary merchandise is expanding once again with the Celebrate Happy Collection.

What’s Happening:

As Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary

As revealed by the official Disneyland Resort Magic Key holder Instagram

Guests are invited to celebrate in style with this vibrant, feel-good collection of apparel and accessories, which will be available at locations across the Disneyland Resort, starting Monday, July 7th.

Find this collection at the following shops: The D-Lander Shop Elias & Co. Emporium Gone Hollywood Rushin’ River Outfitters World of Disney

Items that have been teased so far include a colorful pair of mouse ears and a Loungefly bag, as well as a new hoodie with the Disneyland 70th logo.

Good to Know:

More Disneyland 70th Anniversary Merchandise Available at Disney Store:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas, and seasonal fun, we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!