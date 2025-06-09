Starbucks Joins the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Celebration Collection with Colorful Drinkware Coming Soon to Disney Store

C'mon, you know you need this festive tumbler if only because it has a lid shaped like Mickey Mouse!

For 7 magical decades, Disneyland Resort has been sharing joy, wonder, and whimsy with guests of all ages as they visit the “Happiest Place on Earth." In honor of Disneyland’s milestone anniversary, new merchandise collections have been unveiled and are available for purchase at the parks. Now over 50 of these magical items are making their debut at Disney Store including a Starbucks Tumbler.

What’s Happening

  • Are you ready to “Celebrate Happy" and commemorate 70 years of Disneyland Resort? The festivities are officially underway and that means there’s plenty of new merchandise to acquire to mark this very special occasion.
  • Quench your thirst as join the festivities commemorating Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary! Starbucks has teamed up with the Resort to present a spectacular tumbler all decked out of the event, and it’s finally available at Disney Store!
  • For this release the tumbler is sparkly black and features the “Disneyland 70" logo in a prismatic rainbow. The lid is a bright pink dimensional dome complete with Mickey Ears. Another convenient feature is the reusable straw that’s standard with Starbucks tumblers. This one has a spiral design and is crystal pink in color.
  • The Disneyland 70th Anniversary Starbucks tumbler will be available at Disney Store starting June 9th. We anticipate it to sell for $49.99.

Good To Know

