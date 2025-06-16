Disneyland 70th Anniversary Castle Collection Features Glitzy, Gold Starbucks Tumbler
Whether you're at home or out and about you can easily join Starbucks in toasting Disneyland's major milestone
Whether you’re enjoying the festivities at the Park or joining in from afar, Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary celebration has been a joyous experience and there’s still much more to come! Today at Disney Store fans can shop the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Castle Collection which includes a Starbucks Tumbler!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening
- Have you had a chance to check out all of Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary offerings? There’s so much magic waiting for you to experience at the Resort, and tons of merchandise to check out at home.
- The elegant Disneyland 70th Anniversary Castle Collection has arrived at Disney Store and among the new items is a Starbucks Tumbler.
- Transparent with gold and lavender accents, this oh-so-pretty drinkware essential is the perfect way to commemorate the milestone anniversary. The exterior is faceted to add dimension to the look and is further accented with Sleeping Beauty Castle on one side and the Starbucks mermaid logo on the other.
- As always, the tumbler comes with a lid and reusable straw and for this release, everything is the same color.
- The Disneyland 70th Anniversary Castle Collection Starbucks Tumbler is available now at Disney Store and sells for $39.99.
Free Shipping at Disney Store
- Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Sleeping Beauty Castle Starbucks Travel Tumbler - Disneyland 70th Anniversary - $39.99
- Golden ''weave'' textured exterior
- Iridescent lavender fill
- Twist tight textured cap with straw hole and silicone seal ring
- Translucent straw with flared bottom and ''corkscrew'' interior
- Wash thoroughly before first use
- Not microwave or dishwasher safe
- Hand wash only
- Not intended for hot beverages
- Do not store or carry carbonated drinks
- Not intended to be spill proof or leak proof
- Approx. 9'' H x 4'' Diameter (12'' H including straw)
- Holds 24 oz.
Good to Know
- The Disneyland 70th Anniversary Celebration kicked off on May 16, 2025 and will continue through summer 2026.
- Authors Don Hahn and Christopher Merritt will be signing their book The Happiest Place on Earth: The Incredible Story of Walt Disney’s Disneyland at an exclusive book signing at Disneyland Resort on June 21st.
- Mickey Mouse and crew have been given a wardrobe update for the festive celebration and their new outfits feature bright colors, modern fashions, and plenty of sparkle too!
More Disney Store Merchandise
- Say Hello to Your New Summer Carryall! Mickey Mouse Quilted Bags Now Available Exclusively at Disney Store
- Disneyland 70th Anniversary Aurora Limited Edition "Sleeping Beauty" Doll Makes Disney Store Debut
- Disneyland 70th Anniversary Home Decor Features Enchanting Figurines, Ornaments, Snow Globes, and More
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com