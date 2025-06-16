Disneyland 70th Anniversary Castle Collection Features Glitzy, Gold Starbucks Tumbler

Whether you're at home or out and about you can easily join Starbucks in toasting Disneyland's major milestone

Whether you’re enjoying the festivities at the Park or joining in from afar, Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary celebration has been a joyous experience and there’s still much more to come! Today at Disney Store fans can shop the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Castle Collection which includes a Starbucks Tumbler!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening

Have you had a chance to check out all of Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary

The elegant Disneyland 70th Anniversary Castle Collection has arrived at Disney Store and among the new items is a Starbucks Tumbler.

Transparent with gold and lavender accents, this oh-so-pretty drinkware essential is the perfect way to commemorate the milestone anniversary. The exterior is faceted to add dimension to the look and is further accented with Sleeping Beauty Castle on one side and the Starbucks mermaid logo on the other.

As always, the tumbler comes with a lid and reusable straw and for this release, everything is the same color.

The Disneyland 70th Anniversary Castle Collection Starbucks Tumbler is available now at Disney Store

Sleeping Beauty Castle Starbucks Travel Tumbler - Disneyland 70th Anniversary - $39.99

Golden ''weave'' textured exterior

Iridescent lavender fill

Twist tight textured cap with straw hole and silicone seal ring

Translucent straw with flared bottom and ''corkscrew'' interior

Wash thoroughly before first use

Not microwave or dishwasher safe

Hand wash only

Not intended for hot beverages

Do not store or carry carbonated drinks

Not intended to be spill proof or leak proof

Approx. 9'' H x 4'' Diameter (12'' H including straw)

Holds 24 oz.

Good to Know

The Disneyland 70th Anniversary Celebration kicked off on May 16, 2025 and will continue through summer 2026

