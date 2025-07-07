Sail the Seven Seas with New Peg Leg Pete Shoulder Plush Available from Disney Store
The classic Pirates of the Caribbean Barker Bird is the latest shoulder plush to be released.
Yo Ho! Get ready to carry around your very own parrot companion with Disney’s latest shoulder plush featuring the iconic Peg Leg Pete.
What’s Happening:
- A new magnetic shoulder plush featuring Peg Leg Pete from Pirates of the Caribbean at the Magic Kingdom is now available on DisneyStore.com.
- With the use of a magnetic pad under your shirt, he can sit on your shoulder, making for the perfect companion to any up-and-coming pirates.
- Pick up your own Peg Leg Pete Magnetic Shoulder Plush now for $24.99 from Disney Store, and it will surely also be available at the Disney Parks sooner rather than later.
Peg Leg Pete Magnetic Shoulder Plush – Pirates of the Caribbean
Who is Peg Leg Pete?
- The character of Peg Leg Pete originally featured outside Pirates of the Caribbean as a Barker Bird, beckoning guests towards the attraction. Sadly, he was removed in 2006 when the additions from the Pirates of the Caribbean films were added to the attraction.
- The character, or at least a very similar one, will be featured in the new Pirates of the Caribbean inspired lounge, The Beak and Barrel, coming later this year to the Magic Kingdom.
- Here, he’ll be called Rummy. As Merry's loyal first mate and trusted companion, Rummy takes on the role of the tavern's quartermaster, vigilantly overseeing the establishment from his perch atop the bar.
- Though he has retired from life at sea, Rummy remains a dedicated ally to Merry, ensuring that everything runs smoothly while regaling patrons with tales of piracy and leading spirited toasts.
