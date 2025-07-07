Corduroy Chic: Orange Bird Takes Flight with New Loungefly Backpack
A new Orange Bird Loungefly backpack is now available at Walt Disney World.
A new Loungefly backpack brings the beloved Orange Bird to Disney fans’ backs in a material unique to these bags.
- Figment has been the focus of Loungefly bags at Walt Disney World recently, including an awesome pastel version. But now, it’s Orange Bird’s turn!
- Spotted at EPCOT’s Creations Shop, this new Orange Bird Loungefly bag features a corduroy material, somewhat unique for these bags.
- The bag retails for $90 and features more fun Orange Bird designs on the back and interior.
- While this bag is not yet available on DisneyStore.com, a recent Orange Bird bag from the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival is – and it's currently discounted from $90.00 to $62.98.
Orange Bird Loungefly Mini Backpack – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2025
- If Loungefly isn’t your style, then you can also get an Orange Bird Lug bottle holder, also discounted from $50.00 to $34.98.
Orange Bird Huggie SE Crossbody Bottle Holder by Lug – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2025
- Orange Bird has been around since 1970, originally created as a mascot for the Florida Citrus Commission, who originally sponsored the Tropical Serenade (now Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room) at the Magic Kingdom.
- The character even spawned an original song, written by the Sherman Brothers, aptly named “The Orange Bird Song."
- After a few decades away, the Orange Bird returned to the Sunshine Tree Terrace in 2012 and has been a staple of merchandise and festivals ever since.
