Corduroy Chic: Orange Bird Takes Flight with New Loungefly Backpack

A new Orange Bird Loungefly backpack is now available at Walt Disney World.

A new Loungefly backpack brings the beloved Orange Bird to Disney fans’ backs in a material unique to these bags.

Figment has been the focus of Loungefly bags at Walt Disney World awesome pastel version

Spotted at EPCOT

The bag retails for $90 and features more fun Orange Bird designs on the back and interior.

While this bag is not yet available on DisneyStore.com

Orange Bird Loungefly Mini Backpack – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2025

If Loungefly isn’t your style, then you can also get an Orange Bird Lug bottle holder, also discounted from $50.00 to $34.98.

Orange Bird Huggie SE Crossbody Bottle Holder by Lug – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2025

Orange Bird has been around since 1970, originally created as a mascot for the Florida Citrus Commission, who originally sponsored the Tropical Serenade (now Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room Magic Kingdom

The character even spawned an original song, written by the Sherman Brothers, aptly named “The Orange Bird Song."

After a few decades away, the Orange Bird returned to the Sunshine Tree Terrace in 2012 and has been a staple of merchandise and festivals ever since.

