Sip in Style: Take Home the Icons of the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin in a New Way

If you love the Swan and Dolphin, then you're going to want these incredible new souvenir cups.

An incredible new set of souvenir cups featuring the icons of the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin is now available at said resort.

What’s Happening:

The official Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Instagram account shared a video of a duo of new souvenir cups now available at the resort.

These clear cups feature the Swan & Dolphin logo on the main part of the cup, with each lid featuring a replica of the Swan and Dolphin statues that sit atop each resort.

These cups are said to be available all holiday week-long, ready for poolside hangs, sips, and summer memories. There’s no word on how long they’ll continue to be sold following the July 4th weekend.

