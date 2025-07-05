Sip in Style: Take Home the Icons of the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin in a New Way
If you love the Swan and Dolphin, then you're going to want these incredible new souvenir cups.
An incredible new set of souvenir cups featuring the icons of the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin is now available at said resort.
What’s Happening:
- The official Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Instagram account shared a video of a duo of new souvenir cups now available at the resort.
- These clear cups feature the Swan & Dolphin logo on the main part of the cup, with each lid featuring a replica of the Swan and Dolphin statues that sit atop each resort.
- These cups are said to be available all holiday week-long, ready for poolside hangs, sips, and summer memories. There’s no word on how long they’ll continue to be sold following the July 4th weekend.
More New Treats Available at Walt Disney World:
- Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. is celebrating 10 years of their flagship Disney Springs location with a special birthday beverage.
- Some new and returning sweet treats have arrived at the Magic Kingdom in time for the summer season.
- Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon are also offering some new sweet treats for the summer.
- A variety of patriotic-themed treats are available throughout Walt Disney World for the week of July 4th.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Inside Disney’s Power of Joy Street Jam at Essence Fest 2025
- Photos: Prairie Outpost Reopens at the Magic Kingdom with Chapel Hats Collection
- One Man's Trash is Another Man's Treasure: New Collectible Trash Can Figures Arrive at Disney Springs
- Disney Reveals Star Studded Eat to the Beat Concert Series Lineup for 2025
- Save The Date! Walt Disney World Souvenir 16th Month Calendar Has Arrived on Store Shelves
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com