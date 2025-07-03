Photos: Prairie Outpost Reopens at the Magic Kingdom with Chapel Hats Collection

The Frontierland store, which was previously a candy shop, has been closed for a number of years.

The long-closed Prairie Outpost store in Frontierland at the Magic Kingdom has reopened as a new hat shop.

Prairie Outpost, which has been closed for a number of years, has reopened at the Magic Kingdom. Located between the Country Bear Musical Jamboree and Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Cafe, Prairie Outpost was previously a candy store, but is now a hat shop.

Guests are invited to “become a fashion pioneer when you shop for wide-brimmed hats, classic fedoras, customized headwear and more."

The store features a variety of different hat styles from Chapel Hats, who also operate a branded location at Disney Springs. You’ll find all sorts of different styles here, from fedoras and cowboy hats, to straw hats and baseball caps.

There’s even plenty of fun accessories available for purchase.

More Walt Disney World News: