One Man's Trash is Another Man's Treasure: New Collectible Trash Can Figures Arrive at Disney Springs
Currently, the mystery boxes are not available resort-wide.
Back in May, Walt Disney World released a Main Street trash can-inspired candy container that quickly took over Disney Parks fandom. Now, guests visiting the resort can purchase new mystery boxes filled with a collectible miniature trash can.
What’s Happening:
- On a recent visit to Disney Springs’ Ever After, Laughing Place got a chance to check out the new collectible Disney Parks trash can collectible figures.
- The new blind boxes offer fans the chance to bring home a tiny trash can inspired by Walt Disney World Resort and even have functioning swinging lids.
- These are not the same as the Main Street trash can candy container, with a design slightly larger than a salt and pepper shaker.
- Retailing for $14.99, each box contains one figure, with options inspired by “it’s a small world," Pixar, Tomorrowland, Orange Bird, Mickey Mouse, and a mystery option.
- For those curious, the secret option is themed to Haunted Mansion.
- As of now, these are only available at the Ever After boutique in Disney Springs.
Speaking of Haunted Mansion Merch…:
- Laughing Place spotted new Create-Your-Own Headband accessories inspired by the Haunted Mansion’s Hitchhiking Ghosts.
- The new items arrive just about a month and a half ahead of the Not-So-Spooky season, with event nights for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party beginning on August 15th.
- You can learn more about the new Gus, Phineas, and Ezra plush accessories here.
