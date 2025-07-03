One Man's Trash is Another Man's Treasure: New Collectible Trash Can Figures Arrive at Disney Springs

Currently, the mystery boxes are not available resort-wide.

Back in May, Walt Disney World released a Main Street trash can-inspired candy container that quickly took over Disney Parks fandom. Now, guests visiting the resort can purchase new mystery boxes filled with a collectible miniature trash can.

What’s Happening:

  • On a recent visit to Disney Springs’ Ever After, Laughing Place got a chance to check out the new collectible Disney Parks trash can collectible figures.
  • The new blind boxes offer fans the chance to bring home a tiny trash can inspired by Walt Disney World Resort and even have functioning swinging lids.
  • These are not the same as the Main Street trash can candy container, with a design slightly larger than a salt and pepper shaker.

  • Retailing for $14.99, each box contains one figure, with options inspired by “it’s a small world," Pixar, Tomorrowland, Orange Bird, Mickey Mouse, and a mystery option.

  • For those curious, the secret option is themed to Haunted Mansion.
  • As of now, these are only available at the Ever After boutique in Disney Springs.

Speaking of Haunted Mansion Merch…:

  • Laughing Place spotted new Create-Your-Own Headband accessories inspired by the Haunted Mansion’s Hitchhiking Ghosts.
  • The new items arrive just about a month and a half ahead of the Not-So-Spooky season, with event nights for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party beginning on August 15th.
  • You can learn more about the new Gus, Phineas, and Ezra plush accessories here.

