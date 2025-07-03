One Man's Trash is Another Man's Treasure: New Collectible Trash Can Figures Arrive at Disney Springs

Currently, the mystery boxes are not available resort-wide.

Back in May, Walt Disney World released a Main Street trash can-inspired candy container that quickly took over Disney Parks fandom. Now, guests visiting the resort can purchase new mystery boxes filled with a collectible miniature trash can.

What’s Happening:

On a recent visit to Disney Springs

The new blind boxes offer fans the chance to bring home a tiny trash can inspired by Walt Disney World Resort and even have functioning swinging lids.

These are not the same as the Main Street trash can candy container, with a design slightly larger than a salt and pepper shaker.

Retailing for $14.99, each box contains one figure, with options inspired by “ it’s a small world

For those curious, the secret option is themed to Haunted Mansion

As of now, these are only available at the Ever After boutique in Disney Springs.

Speaking of Haunted Mansion Merch…:

Laughing Place spotted new Create-Your-Own Headband accessories inspired by the Haunted Mansion’s Hitchhiking Ghosts.

The new items arrive just about a month and a half ahead of the Not-So-Spooky season, with event nights for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

You can learn more about the new Gus, Phineas, and Ezra plush accessories here

