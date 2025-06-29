Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth with the Magic Kingdom's Latest Treats
Westward Ho to Casey's Corner and Pinocchio Village Haus for these delicious new treats!
Some new and returning sweet treats have arrived at the Magic Kingdom in time for the summer season.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Eats Instagram has revealed several new and reimagined sweet treats that are now available at locations throughout the Magic Kingdom.
- The three new/reimagined items are as follows:
- Baseball Brownie topped with caramel corn mousse and dulce de leche coated in white chocolate at Casey's Corner
- Pinocchio Cookie Tart filled with chocolate ganache, topped with chantilly cream, cookie dough crumbles, and a chocolate piece at Pinocchio Village Haus
- Mickey-shaped Bacon-Pecan-Caramel Cinnamon Roll topped with bacon pieces, candied pecans, and caramel sauce at Westward Ho
More New Treats Available at Walt Disney World:
- A variety of patriotic-themed treats are available throughout Walt Disney World for the week of July 4th.
- Fresh new treats and meals, ranging from a Cold Brew Ice Cream Float to a Hot Honey Buffalo Chicken Chef Salad are now available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- Prepare to float out of this world with a delicious new Elio-themed float now available at the Magic Kingdom.
- Take a look at all of the delicious treats that await during this year’s Disney Springs Flavors of Florida event, which is running now through August 10th, 2025.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Photos / Video: The Hall of Presidents Quietly Reopens at the Magic Kingdom with Trump Oath of Office
- Photos / Video: Nola and the Eighth Note Bring New Orleans Jazz to the Magic Kingdom
- Astro Orbiter Reopens at the Magic Kingdom: Tomorrowland’s Celestial Symbol of Interplanetary Harmony and Fellowship
- Disney's Winter Summerland Reopens After Refurbishment with New Changes and Refreshed Courses
- EPCOT’s Spaceship Earth Closing for Routine Refurbishment Beginning in Late August
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com