Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth with the Magic Kingdom's Latest Treats

Westward Ho to Casey's Corner and Pinocchio Village Haus for these delicious new treats!
Some new and returning sweet treats have arrived at the Magic Kingdom in time for the summer season.

What’s Happening:

  • The Disney Eats Instagram has revealed several new and reimagined sweet treats that are now available at locations throughout the Magic Kingdom.
  • The three new/reimagined items are as follows:
    • Baseball Brownie topped with caramel corn mousse and dulce de leche coated in white chocolate at Casey's Corner

  • Pinocchio Cookie Tart filled with chocolate ganache, topped with chantilly cream, cookie dough crumbles, and a chocolate piece at Pinocchio Village Haus

  • Mickey-shaped Bacon-Pecan-Caramel Cinnamon Roll topped with bacon pieces, candied pecans, and caramel sauce at Westward Ho

